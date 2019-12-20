

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump said he wants an immediate trial in the Senate on two impeachment articles that the House of Representatives passed Wednesday.



Trump made the demand after Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested the House could delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate until she learned how Republicans would manage the proceeding.



'So after the Democrats gave me no due process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial,' he said on Twitter late Thursday.



He alleged that 'Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up.'



The reason the Democrats don't want to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that 'they don't want corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to testify under oath, nor do they want the Whistleblower, the missing second Whistleblower, the informer, the Bidens, to testify,' according to the President.



In a historic but widely anticipated move, the House voted Wednesday evening to impeach Trump, with the decision largely coming down along party lines.



Democratic Representative Jeff Van Drew broke ranks to vote against both articles of impeachment. He later defected to the Republican party.



In a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office Thursday, the lawmaker from New Jersey expressed his 'undying support' for the president.



'I believe that this is just a better fit for me,' he told Trump.



Trump lauded the freshman lawmaker's switch to the Republican Party.



It requires a two-thirds majority to pass the articles of impeachment in the Senate, where the Republicans enjoy majority.



'We remain at an impasse on these logistics,' Senate's majority leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday, and made it clear that the impeachment trial will be taken up only in January.



Only two other presidents were impeached in the United States' history - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.



