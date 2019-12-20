Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 19-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 382.97p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 377.08p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---