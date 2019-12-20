One Sector to Watch as the Streaming War Heats Up

FN Media Group Presents Safehaven.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple billions of dollars are being spent to weaponize the entertainment industry's streaming war, but there's a new front line in this epic battle that's gone unnoticed. But one little-known company is better positioned than most to carve out its place in this growing niche. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Victory Square Technologies Inc (OTCQX:VSQTF), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE), PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Torque Esports (GAME.V, MLLLD) is a company that has everything going for it, and now, thanks to a mega-merger with WinView Games and Frankly Media, they'll have one of the top minds in the business on board.

Not only did Tom Rogers revolutionize media as the head of TiVo, he also brought BOTH Netflix and Amazon to the TV screen. He even revolutionized business news coverage through the creation of CNBC. In fact, Rogers is a regular guest on CNBC, as wells as Fox Business Network, Bloomberg TV, and MSNBC.

Lesley Stahl of CBS News, in announcing his induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, said, "Rogers is a guy who gets things done... and he transforms companies along the way." And he's about to do the same for Torque (GAME.V, MLLLD), Harnessing one of the most powerful tools available, big data, Rogers is taking this niche streaming sector by the horns.

Here Are 5 Reasons To Keep Your Eye On Torque:

#1 The Data Edge

In other words, it's become a strong player in data to the point that anyone in the industry who wants to grow their game may likely have to go through companies like Torque at some point. Torque's (GAME.V, MLLLD) Stream Hatchet is the single thing standing between the $200 billion gaming industry and everyone's ad revenues.

Torque's Stream Hatchet has just taken all the mystery out of the decision-making process for the video game industry by leveraging data. It's capturing EVERYTHING. That means all data from everything from Twitch, Facebook Gaming and Youtube Gaming to Smashcast, Mixer, Huya and much more: It's covered all bases when it comes to data streaming.

That's over $1 billion just in esports revenue that Stream Hatchett is leveraging for the top companies in the wider $200-billion gaming industry. And they're not done yet: Next up, they're planning to pursue the goldmine of data for the entire gaming industry, the entire sports industry, and holy grail entertainment industry where a massive streaming war is hitting fever pitch right now.

Victory Square Technologies (VSQTF) is another giant in this niche. It is technology accelerator which uses Big Data and artificial intelligence to help companies create immersive games. Leveraging emerging technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality, Victory Square has helped companies create new dimensions of fan engagement and entertainment.

#2 Video Game Giants Are Not Going To Be Left Behind

As esports finally hits the mainstream, a number of other companies which have already solidified their spot in the gaming industry are set to benefit.

Take Activision Blizzard (ATVI), for example. It's rolling out games for mobile devices, including a version of its shooter Overwatch for the Switch mobile gaming platform. Additionally, Activision is mining nostalgia for World of Warcraft by releasing WoW Classic, which has surprised analysts by picking up 200,000 viewers per hour on Twitch in its first two weeks.

Sony (SNE) is another giant in the industry, except it's niche is in hardware production. It has carved out a major chunk of the video game platform market with its PlayStation console - now about to enter its fifth generation with the PS5. It's been a staple since the mid-90s, and it's not likely to fade away anytime soon.

#3 Minting New Celebrities Who Earn More Than Anyone Else

Gamers are the new celebrities-and they stand to take home even more money. 17-year-old Emil 'Nyhrox' Bergquist Pedersen and 16-year-old David 'Aqua' Wang took home the grand prize of $3 million in the Fortnite World Cup in July this year.

The top racers in Torque's (GAME.V, MLLLD) World's Fastest Gamer take home a combined prize worth $1 million. Twitch has turned gamers into celebrities, and the fashion industry has followed. Even Nike and PepsiCo are endorsing games and tournaments watched by millions.

PepsiCo. (PEP), for its part, has become the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage provider across aa number of Madison Square Garden properties, including Counter Logic Gaming, one of the leading North American esports organizations.

Esports teams are selling for tens of millions of dollar, and the stars of this sports niche are earning a cool million every month. That's more than the top MLB players. This is the new reality of sports, and it's fueled by young, internet savvy enthusiasts who spend a collective 6.6 billion hours watching their favorite players. And this overlooked industry is forecasted by some analysts to get even bigger.

By next year, tech consulting firm Activate forecasts that 70 million people will watch a single esports final. And by 2021, esports is set to have 84 million viewers. This is the fastest rise of any industry to date.

And as it continues to explode, one of the biggest game publishers in the world, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), is trying something a little different. EA (Electronic Arts Inc.) is launching a cloud streaming service, Project Atlas, that will allow players to stream games directly onto their game platforms. A surprise trial of the project occurred on September 9. The service is meant to compete with Google's Project Stream, the building block for a service called Stadia.

#4 A Branding Bonanza

While the Torque (GAME.V, MLLLD) group is busy tackling every single aspect of this market, from streaming data, media rights and advertising, to sponsorship and big game development, branding is exploding.

You already know they've locked onto the Formula 1 brand through Eden Games, which is the one of the biggest names in racing games. In fact, it's an obsession that has 10 teams worth over $4 billion. A single F1 race is watched by over 100 million people. What you don't know is this: Torque's also just secured exclusive partnerships with Porsche and Nintendo. And that all came to global attention in the final week of October with the launch of the long-awaited World's Fastest Gamer (WFG) competition. At stake are the biggest prize in esports racing history: A cool $1 million.

While the Fortnite 2018 World Cup was one of the biggest events in esports ever, with 40 million players competing for a total price pool of $30 million The World's Fastest Gamer has an important edge. It's exactly where real sports meets esports. It's where Fortnite meets Formula One. It's the best of both worlds. And while Torque is the king of blurring the lines between 'real' sports and esports, they'll come together in a massive brick-and-mortar branding move in Miami, where Torque is building the world's FIRST esports racing arena.

The massive arena will open its doors next year already and will be stocked with the most advanced esports racing simulators out there-designed by Formula 1 engineers and developed by a company called All In Sports, which Torque is also set to acquire.

#5 Recap: The Formula for Torque

As an epic streaming battle unfolds, little-known Torque is waging this war on the gaming front. Everyone wants its data, for starters...

For observers of Disney, Apple and Netflix, the streaming war is clear. For the gaming industry, while Torque has slipped in and not only scooped up the data everyone needs to create ad revenue, it has branded itself with the best of the best on the race track and beyond.

That's all thanks a man best known as the 'Godfather' of esports, Darren Cox, Torque's CEO and former Global Motorsport Director for Nissan. Cox has been transforming gamers into professional race car drivers for over a decade, and he's now a definitive expert when it comes to blurring the lines between reality and gaming.

Between 2008 and 2015, Cox ran the GT Academy program-a racing and gaming program that transformed gamers into professional drivers. Cox has brought on quality brand ambassadors-Rubens Barrichello of Ferrari, and 2x Indy 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya-to expand Torque's reach.

He's grown Torque (GAME.V, MLLLD) into an elite esports conglomerate, and the only company out there capable of connecting actual esports events and esports data. Cox sees more than the road ahead-he's sees this entire arena and it's paved with data, the best in gaming, million-dollar prizes and a global audience that is growing by the minute.

By. Nicholas Pulver

