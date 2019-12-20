Nordic Enterprises Transform IT, Stabilize Operations Via Next-Gen Application Development

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the Nordic countries are using next-generation application development providers to transform their IT infrastructures, stabilize their operations and improve customer satisfaction, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for the Nordics finds companies in the region embracing automation in their application development processes, with an increasing use of machine learning helping to identify and predict incidents. As the number of incidents decrease, ADM service providers are pushing the benefits to their enterprise clients by optimizing costs and focusing on continuous quality improvements.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms are also generating cognitive and predictive analytics insights for Nordic enterprises, including automated business modeling and business process migration, the report says.

Nordic enterprises also are interested in agile development processes, but service providers must show differentiated capabilities to attract attention in the market, the report says. Many service providers are scaling their agile practices to drive organization-wide agile transformation for their clients. Distributed agile teams are becoming popular in the Nordics, with distributed teams often delivering higher productivity and levels of commitment than collocated teams, the report adds.

"Application outsourcing has evolved from a traditional development approach into one using disruptive, agile-based operating models, making the core development model a direct competitive advantage for many enterprises," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Enterprise client requirements are currently led by mobile and other emerging technologies, which are fueling the transformation of the application services landscape."

The report also sees a growing interest in low-code development among enterprise clients in the Nordic region. While low-code development is still new in the market, clients are interested because it enables faster prototyping and rapid deployment. Many service providers are partnering with or acquiring niche low-code vendors to enhance their agile development capabilities.

Nordic enterprises also are gradually moving toward continuous testing methods as agile development, DevOps and automation are becoming the new norms in the IT industry, the report says. Continuous testing is gaining ground as Nordic enterprises are demanding quicker delivery of applications. Enterprises are seeking service providers that can provide end-to-end continuous testing as a service, and many providers are investing in AI and machine learning technologies to enhance their continuous testing services.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 20 providers across three quadrants: Next-Gen ADM, Agile Development and Continuous Testing.

The report names HCL and TCS as leaders in all three quadrants. Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC Technology and Infosys are named leaders in two quadrants, and Tech Mahindra and Wipro are named leaders in one.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for the Nordics is available to ISG Insights subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

