GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Vitana-X Launches VITApure Line of Products to Address Health and Wellness Sector

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHHC), through its Vitana-X sunsidiary, a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, today announced the launch of its VITApure line health an wellness products for its multi-level-marleting (MLM) program.

CBD-X Cannabidiol, Vitamin D3 and Curcumin products are all now available.

First and foremost is the patented Swiss micellelization process, which is the world's only proven method to make fat-soluble substances and vitamins water-soluble without resorting to polysorbates or other harmful ingredients. The process of micellelization normally takes place in the body and takes much longer than the natural excretory process, so only a fraction of the vital substances can be absorbed.

This unique process, which won the World Pharma Award in October 2018, guarantees a bioavailability of at least 95% that has never been achieved before. The average value for fat- soluble substances is normally between 10-20%.

VITANA X will provide the following supplements based on Micell-Technology: Cannabidiol (CBD) | Boswellia Serrata | Curcumin | Vitamin D3

This information is based on scientific evidence.

Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies. Overall, vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic. The symptoms are usually subtle and may take years or decades to surface. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with a variety of health issues, as well as reduced life expectancy.

Turmeric may be the most effective nutritional supplement in existence. Curcumin is the active ingredient in turmeric, and it has powerful biological properties. Curcumin is known for its anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor and antioxidant effects. Curcumin is a natural anti-inflammatory compound.

Scientists now believe that chronic, low-level inflammation plays a major role in almost every chronic, Western disease. This includes heart disease, cancer, metabolic syndrome, Alzheimer's and various degenerative conditions. Curcumin is strongly anti-inflammatory. In fact, it's so powerful that it matches the effectiveness of some anti-inflammatory drugs, without the side effects.

About GH Capital / Vitana-X

GH Capital, Inc.'s (OTC: GHHC) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: http://vitana-x.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

