Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd: Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd Announces New CEO

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd (OTC PINK:IGEX) is pleased to announce Leonard Armenta has been appointed as the company's CEO.

Effective immediately Mr. Armenta will take over all operations for Indo Global. The company believes that due to Mr. Armenta's vast experience in the sports nutrition industry and his personal knowledge of the acquisition target of Sinister Labs that he is best suited to bring the company's ambitions to fruition.

Stated outgoing CEO, Jason Black: "After careful consideration I believe the best path forward is to leave the company in the hands of Mr. Armenta. The Sinister acquisition was brought to the company by Leonard and he should be the one to see that it closes. I thank shareholders for their ongoing support during my time with IGEX and wish everyone the best into future."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

