Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2019 / 14:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 151.0701 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 419781 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 36716 EQS News ID: 941497 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 08:16 ET (13:16 GMT)