Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2019 / 14:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 151.485 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 672001 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 36777 EQS News ID: 941619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 08:19 ET (13:19 GMT)