Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2019 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.4718 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40874393 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 36817 EQS News ID: 941701 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 08:20 ET (13:20 GMT)