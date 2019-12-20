Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2019 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1553.8738 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39463563 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 36819 EQS News ID: 941705 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 08:20 ET (13:20 GMT)