Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) - Danacore Industries Inc. (TSXV: DANA.P) (the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (the "Transaction") and changed its name to "Bay Talent Group Inc."

The Company's shares are expected to resume trading on the TSXV as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRE" on December 23, 2019, subject to the TSXV issuing its final exchange bulletin confirming the completion of the Transaction and its approval thereof.

The Transaction

The Transaction was effected pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation whereby the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Danacore Acquisition Corp., amalgamated with Bay Talent Group Inc. ("BTG") under the Ontario Business Corporations Act and BTG became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

In connection with the Transaction, BTG completed a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 7,813,000 subscription receipts of BTG (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,906,500.

Also, in connection with the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares on a 2:1 basis and BTG completed a consolidation of its common shares on a 1.3:1 basis (together, the "Consolidations").

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction (and after giving effect to the Consolidations) each Subscription Receipt effectively converted into one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.70 for a period of two years from closing of the Transaction), each outstanding common share of BTG was exchanged for one Share and each convertible security of BTG was exchanged for a convertible security of the Company on the same terms and conditions as the original security (with appropriate adjustment for the Consolidations).

As partial consideration for certain services provided by Gravitas Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agents"), in connection with the Offering, BTG paid $312,520 in cash and issued the Agents an aggregate of 390,650 Subscription Receipts and an aggregate of 625,040 compensation options.

Outstanding Share Capital and Escrow

As a result of the Transaction, there are an aggregate of 48,087,333 Shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company, of which the previous shareholders of the Company hold approximately 14.0% of the Company, and the former shareholders of BTG (including persons who participated in the Offering) hold approximately 86.0% of the Company, respectively.

BTG shareholders, representing an aggregate of 24,580,724 Shares post-Transaction, have entered into contractual lock-up agreements, an aggregate of 9,536,667 Shares are subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreements, (including 9,232,052 Shares that are also subject to contractual lock-up agreements) and an additional 1,230,770 Shares are subject to TSXV Seed Share Resale Restrictions.

New Board and Management

Upon completion of the Transaction, all directors and officers of Danacore with the exception of Hamed Shahbazi resigned and were replaced by the following nominees of BTG: (i) Allan Hartley - Chief Executive Officer and Director; (ii) Simon Dealy - President and Chief Financial Officer; (iii) Steven Wang - Vice President; (iv) Eric Loree - Corporate Secretary; (v) Jonson Sun - Director; and (vi) Sean Cleary - Director.

Change of Auditor and Year End

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, the Company's newly appointed board of directors approved the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditor of the Company and accepted the resignation of Charlton & Company. Charlton & Company resigned as auditor at the Company's request and there were no reservations or modified opinions on any of the Company's financial statements since Charlton & Company was appointed as auditor of the Company, nor, in the opinion of the Company, were there any "reportable events" as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations during such period. The newly appointed board of directors also resolved to change the year of the Company to December 31 coincident with that of BTG.

Additional Information

Complete details of the terms of the Transaction are set out in the Company's filing statement dated as of November 26, 2019 (the "Filing Statement"), available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Bay Talent Group

BTG's strategy is to complete accretive acquisitions of staffing, information technology, and consulting firms that meet BTG's valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. BTG proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office structure. BTG's mission is to transform the staffing industry through building a network of companies, focusing on digital innovation, and providing unique profit-sharing partnership programs.

BTG was formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario on June 2, 2017. BTG's two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Provision IT Resources Ltd. ("Provision") and PTC Accounting and Finance Inc. ("PTC"), are boutique consulting firms that offer a range of professional staffing services for accounting, finance, information technology, and human resources. Their client base includes large organizations in the financial, government, insurance, and pension fund sectors, as well as, small and medium sized businesses across a broad range of industries.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases of June 20, 2019, April 23, 2019 and November 29, 2019.

