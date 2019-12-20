Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
London, December 20
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: Issue of Equity
The Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 150,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of 77.28p per share. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the Company's block listing facility and the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments.
Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 171,344,855 which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.
Issued on behalf of
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
Contact:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01534 700000
20 December 2019