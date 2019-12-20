Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2019 / 14:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 30.5549 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17856102 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 36839 EQS News ID: 941745 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 08:21 ET (13:21 GMT)