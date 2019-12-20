Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2019 / 14:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5023 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5938397 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 36821 EQS News ID: 941709 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 20, 2019 08:25 ET (13:25 GMT)