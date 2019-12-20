Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2019 / 14:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 125.5071 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1181162 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 36738 EQS News ID: 941541 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 08:28 ET (13:28 GMT)