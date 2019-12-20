Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment's PR and Marketing Subsidiaries, 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media all Named to the Observer's Annual List of 50 Most Powerful Firms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / All three marketing and public relations subsidiaries of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, have earned spots on The Observer's prestigious PR Power 50, a widely-respected ranking of the 50 most influential public relations firms in the nation.

"Such prestigious third-party validation of the market-leading position of each of our subsidiaries serves as affirmation of our core strategy, that we are creating an entertainment marketing "Super Group,' the only one of its kind in our industry," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "Our honorees represent the best in the business but, more importantly, they are agencies that have become critical partners for their clients during highly transformative times. Individually, each agency offers best-in-class service, and collectively, we enjoy unrivaled relationships and unique opportunities across the full breadth of entertainment and pop culture, for the benefit of individual and corporate clients alike."

42West (#4), led by Co-CEO's Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg and Allan Mayer, earned the highest-ranking of any entertainment firm, and was cited by the Observer for having "a banner year, representing 60+ movies; they included the year's two most inescapable films, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Fred Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

The Door (#18), led by Co-Founder/President Lois Najarian O'Neill and Co-Founder/CEO Charlie Dougiello, has now been ranked in the Top 20 firms for three consecutive years and was credited with signing many high-profile clients across its hospitality, travel and consumer products divisions, including Venmo and the Empire State Building as well as projects with HBO and Rachael Ray X Uber Eats. The Observer praised The Door's recent work saying "this endlessly creative firm keeps expanding the boundaries of PR."

Shore Fire Media (#49), led by CEO Marilyn Laverty, burst onto the rankings "with a long list of 2019 Grammy wins and a roster of platinum-plated clients like Bruce Springsteen, Carole King and Cyndi Lauper, Shore Fire topped the charts with hot podcasts (Freakonomics, Dolly Parton's America), acclaimed documentaries (Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice and Echo in the Canyon) and huge festivals like the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest (with, yes, Cardi B and Bruno Mars)."

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

About 42 West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville and Miami - The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

About Shore Fire

Shore Fire represents artists and culture makers at the top of their fields. The company's dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville wield extensive, varied expertise to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations for career-advancing effect. Shore Fire Media represents top recording artists in multiple genres, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music industry businesses, venues, trade organizations, authors, comedians, social media personalities and cultural institutions.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment's expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

