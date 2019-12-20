Carnival PLC - Carnival Corp & plc Fourth Quarter Results

Carnival Corporation & plc Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings

Record fourth quarter and full year revenues

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended November 30, 2019 and provided an outlook for the full year and first quarter 2020.

Key Highlights

Full Year 2019

U.S. GAAP net income of $3.0 billion , or $4.32 diluted EPS, for the full year 2019, compared to U.S. GAAP net income for the full year 2018 of $3.2 billion , or $4.44 diluted EPS.

, or diluted EPS, for the full year 2019, compared to U.S. GAAP net income for the full year 2018 of , or diluted EPS. Record full year 2019 adjusted net income of $3.0 billion , or $4.40 adjusted EPS, compared to adjusted net income of $3.0 billion , or $4.26 adjusted EPS, for the full year 2018.

, or adjusted EPS, compared to adjusted net income of , or adjusted EPS, for the full year 2018. Adjusted net income excludes net charges of $52 million for the full year 2019 and net gains of $123 million for the full year 2018.

for the full year 2019 and net gains of for the full year 2018. Record total revenues for the full year 2019 were $20.8 billion , higher than $18.9 billion for the full year 2018. Gross cruise revenues of $20.4 billion , higher than $18.6 billion for the prior year. In constant currency, net cruise revenues of $16.0 billion , higher than $15.4 billion for the prior year, an increase of 4.0 percent.

, higher than for the full year 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019

U.S. GAAP net income of $423 million , or $0.61 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to U.S. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $494 million , or $0.71 diluted EPS.

, or diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to U.S. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of , or diluted EPS. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $427 million , or $0.62 adjusted EPS, compared to adjusted net income of $492 million , or $0.70 adjusted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

, or adjusted EPS, compared to adjusted net income of , or adjusted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income excludes net charges of $5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and net gains of $2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 and net gains of for the fourth quarter of 2018. Record total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $4.8 billion , higher than $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross cruise revenues of $4.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, higher than $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. In constant currency, net cruise revenues of $3.7 billion compared to $3.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 0.5 percent.

, higher than for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Carnival Corporation & plc President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald noted, "Exceeding our fourth quarter guidance enabled us to have strong full year earnings per share and another year of record adjusted earnings. We overcame a high number of unusual events compounded by a significant downturn in leisure travel demand for our large source markets in Continental Europe. In that environment, to achieve record revenues and adjusted earnings is an accomplishment for any consumer company, a credit to our 150,000 team members and demonstrates the robustness of our business model."

Key financial information for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

Gross revenue yields (revenue per available lower berth day or "ALBD") increased 4.0 percent. In constant currency, net revenue yields decreased 1.8 percent, better than September guidance of down 2.0 to 3.0 percent.

Gross cruise costs including fuel per ALBD increased 6.9 percent. In constant currency, net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD increased 2.6 percent, better than September guidance of up 4.0 to 5.0 percent, due to cost improvements realized during the quarter and timing of expenses between quarters.

Changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates increased earnings by $0.11 per share.

Highlights during the fourth quarter:

Princess Cruises' Sky Princess and Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Panorama were both delivered in October 2019 .

and Carnival Cruise Line's were both delivered in P&O Cruises ( Australia ) entered into an agreement to sell Pacific Dawn and Pacific Aria , which will both leave the fleet in 2021.

) entered into an agreement to sell and , which will both leave the fleet in 2021. The company was honored with the Skift Design Award for Best Cruise Experience for its OceanCompass, within the Princess MedallionClass Experience.

Seabourn received 14 top travel awards and distinctions from highly regarded magazines including: TIME, Cruise International, American Airlines Celebrated Living and Travel Weekly (U.S.).

The company began construction of the cruise industry's first cruise terminal in Japan , located at the port of Sasebo.

, located at the port of Sasebo. The company's CSMART Academy was recognized for excellence in maritime safety training by SAFETY4SEA for a second consecutive year.

The company's efforts in corporate governance and in social and environmental responsibility were recognized by Newsweek Magazine and included in their list of America's Most Responsible Companies.

Other highlights include the delivery of Costa Smeralda, the second of the 11 ordered LNG ships. In addition, the company continues to lead the industry in the development of environmentally friendly fuel solutions and carbon emissions reduction. AIDA announced it will be the world's first cruise company to test the use of fuel cells, which will be powered by hydrogen derived from methanol and enable the power supply onboard. This is in addition to its recently announced innovation, the first lithium-ion battery storage system ever to be deployed on a cruise ship, AIDAperla.

The company has also formalized a collaborative partnership with The Bahamas to fund and support flood damage repairs and basic restoration efforts at Rand Memorial Hospital, the primary hospital in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. This partnership builds on the company's previously announced financial aid, supply donations and other relief efforts aiding the recovery from Hurricane Dorian. The company also remains fully committed to its new developments on Grand Bahama Island and Half Moon Cay.

Full Year 2020 Outlook

The company is entering fiscal year 2020 with a record booked occupancy position. At this time, cumulative advanced bookings for the full year 2020 are slightly ahead of the prior year at prices that are slightly lower compared to 2019 on a comparable basis, which does not include the net revenue yields brand mix headwind of approximately 0.5 percent for the full year 2020.

Booking volumes at the beginning of the fourth quarter were impacted by Hurricane Dorian. During the last eight weeks, booking volumes have been running higher with prices that are in line for the full year 2020 compared to 2019 on a comparable basis.

Based on current booking trends, the company expects full year 2020 constant currency net cruise revenues to be up approximately 5.0 percent, with capacity growth of 6.6 percent, and net revenue yields in constant currency expected to be down approximately 1.5 percent compared to the prior year. Net revenue yields for the full year 2020 include a brand mix headwind of approximately 0.5 percent and an additional headwind of approximately 0.5 percent, primarily due to ship delivery delays, including today's Mardi Gras announcement. The company expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency to be in line compared to the prior year, which also includes an impact of over 0.5 percent caused by ship delivery delays and an accounting difference.

As previously indicated, in 2020 the company will increase its usage of Marine Gasoil ("MGO") as a percent of total fuel consumption as a result of the International Maritime Organization ("IMO") sulfur emission regulations. MGO is currently anticipated to represent 40 percent to 45 percent of fuel consumption for full year 2020 compared to 21 percent for full year 2019. The company's usage of Heavy Fuel Oil ("HFO") is expected to be 55 percent to 50 percent of fuel consumption for full year 2020 and all other fuel types is expected to be approximately 5.0 percent.

The impact of changes in fuel mix, fuel prices and currency exchange rates are expected to increase earnings by $0.17 to $0.24 per share compared to the prior year. Full year 2020 earnings are expected to include $0.12 to $0.17 per share incremental impact from prior year events and previously announced voyage disruptions, including ship delivery delays. Based on the above factors, the company expects full year 2020 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.30 to $4.60 compared to 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $4.40.

Donald added, "Despite the negative impacts from the tail effect of the high number of unusual events in 2019, as well as a continuation of the negative headwinds facing our Continental European source markets, our brands continue to perform and we are at record booked occupancy levels for 2020 on peak capacity growth. Given the evolution of conditions in Continental Europe, and recognizing the timing of significant capacity increases we have in our European portfolio, we are taking a number of actions to adapt over time. Globally, we are also taking actions to further stimulate demand and increase our cost efficiencies in 2020 and beyond. With annual cash from operations of $5.5 billion, our balance sheet is strong as are our brands and we believe we are well positioned to return to double-digit earnings growth and elevated ROIC over time."

First Quarter 2020 Outlook

First quarter constant currency net cruise revenues are expected to be up approximately 4.0 percent, with capacity growth of 6.0 percent, and net revenue yields in constant currency expected to be down 1.0 to 2.0 percent compared to the prior year. Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the first quarter of 2020 are expected to be down 2.0 to 3.0 percent compared to the prior year, the majority of which is driven by lower dry-dock days during the quarter.

MGO is currently anticipated to represent 40 percent to 45 percent of fuel consumption for the first quarter 2020 compared to approximately 14 percent for the first quarter 2019. The company's usage of HFO is expected to be 55 percent to 50 percent of fuel consumption for first quarter 2020 and all other fuel types is expected to be approximately 5.0 percent.

The impact of changes in fuel mix, fuel prices and currency exchange rates are expected to increase earnings by approximately $0.01 per share compared to the prior year. Based on the above factors, the company expects first quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.51 compared to 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.49.

Sustainability Outlook

The company's reputation and success depends on having sustainable and transparent operations. After more than a year of testing food waste digester technology, the company committed to a multi-year plan to install food waste digesters across its fleet. The company recently announced it became the first cruise company to join the Getting to Zero Coalition, an alliance of organizations across the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors committed to accelerating the de-carbonization of the maritime shipping industry. The coalition's goal aligns with the IMO's strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by at least 50 percent by 2050 as compared to 2008.

Donald added, "We remain committed to being a leader in the development of environmentally friendly fuel solutions as demonstrated by the introduction of the first cruise ships with the ability to be solely powered by LNG. Our significant investments in pilot programs for both fuel cell technology and electrical energy storage capabilities using battery systems, help us innovate as we move toward zero emissions. These efforts were further reinforced by our commitment to the Getting to Zero Coalition."

Selected Key Forecast Metrics

Full Year 2020 First Quarter 2020 Year over year change: Current

Dollars Constant

Currency Current

Dollars Constant

Currency Net revenue yields Approx (1.5)% Approx (1.5)% (3.0)% to (2.0)% (2.0)% to (1.0)% Net cruise costs excl. fuel / ALBD Approx (0.5)% Approx Flat (4.0)% to (3.0)% (3.0)% to (2.0)%

Full Year 2020 First Quarter 2020 Fuel cost per metric ton consumed (a) $417 $435 Fuel consumption (metric tons in thousands) 3,405 842 Currencies (USD to 1) (a) AUD $0.68 $0.68 CAD $0.75 $0.75 EUR $1.11 $1.11 GBP $1.31 $1.31 RMB $0.14 $0.14 (a) As of December 6, 2019.

Fuel Price Risks

Based on a 10% change in HFO and MGO type fuel prices versus the current spot prices that were used to calculate fuel expense in the company's guidance, the company estimates that its adjusted diluted earnings per share would change by the following:

HFO impact:

$0.08 per share on an annualized basis for 2020

per share on an annualized basis for 2020 $0.02 per share for the first quarter of 2020

MGO impact:

$0.12 per share on an annualized basis for 2020

per share on an annualized basis for 2020 $0.03 per share for the first quarter of 2020

Operational Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Risks

Based on a 10% change in all currency exchange rates that were used in the company's guidance, the company estimates that its adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance would change by the following:

$0.21 per share on an annualized basis for 2020

per share on an annualized basis for 2020 $0.02 per share for the first quarter of 2020

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Three Months Ended

November 30, Twelve Months Ended

November 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (in millions) $ 423 $ 494 $ 2,990 $ 3,152 Adjusted net income (in millions) (a) $ 427 $ 492 $ 3,041 $ 3,029 Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.71 $ 4.32 $ 4.44 Adjusted earnings per share-diluted (a) $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 4.40 $ 4.26 (a) See the net income to adjusted net income and EPS to adjusted EPS reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein.

Conference Call

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

November 30, Twelve Months Ended

November 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Cruise Passenger ticket $ 3,171 $ 3,236 $ 14,104 $ 13,930 Onboard and other (a) 1,520 1,170 6,331 4,679 Tour and other 91 50 390 272 4,781 4,456 20,825 18,881 Operating Costs and Expenses Cruise Commissions, transportation and other 595 590 2,720 2,590 Onboard and other (a) 481 153 2,101 638 Payroll and related 578 552 2,249 2,190 Fuel 358 453 1,562 1,619 Food 262 261 1,083 1,066 Other ship operating 733 693 2,925 2,807 Tour and other 69 39 268 180 3,077 2,741 12,909 11,089 Selling and administrative 667 656 2,480 2,450 Depreciation and amortization 554 506 2,160 2,017 4,297 3,903 17,549 15,556 Operating Income 484 552 3,276 3,325 Nonoperating Income (Expense) Interest income 7 4 23 14 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (49) (47) (206) (194) Gains on fuel derivatives, net (b) - (2) - 59 Other income (expense), net (5) 1 (32) 3 (48) (44) (215) (118) Income Before Income Taxes 437 508 3,060 3,207 Income Tax Expense, Net (14) (14) (71) (54) Net Income $ 423 $ 494 $ 2,990 $ 3,152 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.71 $ 4.34 $ 4.45 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.71 $ 4.32 $ 4.44 Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 2.00 $ 1.95 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 686 698 690 709 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 688 699 692 710 (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $317 million and $1.4 billion for the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2019, respectively. (b) During the three months ended November 30, 2018, our gains on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains of $4 million and realized (losses) of $(6) million. During the twelve months ended November 30, 2018, our gains on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains of $94 million and realized (losses) of $(35) million.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except par values) November 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 518 $ 982 Trade and other receivables, net 444 358 Inventories 427 450 Prepaid expenses and other (a) 671 436 Total current assets 2,059 2,225 Property and Equipment, Net 38,131 35,336 Goodwill 2,912 2,925 Other Intangibles 1,174 1,176 Other Assets 783 738 $ 45,058 $ 42,401 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 231 $ 848 Current portion of long-term debt 1,596 1,578 Accounts payable 756 730 Accrued liabilities and other 1,809 1,654 Customer deposits (a) 4,735 4,395 Total current liabilities 9,127 9,204 Long-Term Debt 9,675 7,897 Other Long-Term Liabilities 890 856 Shareholders' Equity Common stock of Carnival Corporation, $0.01 par value; 1,960 shares authorized; 657

shares at 2019 and 656 shares at 2018 issued 7 7 Ordinary shares of Carnival plc, $1.66 par value; 217 shares at 2019 and 2018 issued 358 358 Additional paid-in capital 8,807 8,756 Retained earnings 26,653 25,066 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,066) (1,949) Treasury stock, 130 shares at 2019 and 129 shares at 2018 of Carnival Corporation and 60

shares at 2019 and 48 shares at 2018 of Carnival plc, at cost (8,394) (7,795) Total shareholders' equity 25,365 24,443 $ 45,058 $ 42,401 (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $154 million as of November 30, 2019.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC OTHER INFORMATION Three Months Ended

November 30, Twelve Months Ended

November 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 STATISTICAL INFORMATION ALBDs (in thousands) (a) (b) 21,753 21,246 87,424 83,872 Occupancy percentage (c) 104.0 % 104.5 % 106.8 % 106.9 % Passengers carried (in thousands) 3,076 3,014 12,866 12,407 Fuel consumption in metric tons (in thousands) 825 837 3,312 3,296 Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs 37.9 39.4 37.9 39.3 Fuel cost per metric ton consumed $ 434 $ 541 $ 472 $ 491 Currencies (USD to 1) AUD $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.70 $ 0.75 CAD $ 0.76 $ 0.77 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 EUR $ 1.10 $ 1.15 $ 1.12 $ 1.18 GBP $ 1.26 $ 1.30 $ 1.27 $ 1.34 RMB $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in millions) Cash from operations $ 1,062 $ 1,113 $ 5,475 $ 5,549 Capital expenditures $ 1,981 $ 966 $ 5,429 $ 3,749 Dividends paid $ 346 $ 352 $ 1,387 $ 1,355

Notes to Statistical Information (a) ALBD is a standard measure of passenger capacity for the period that we use to approximate rate and capacity variances, based on consistently applied formulas that we use to perform analyses to determine the main non-capacity driven factors that cause our cruise revenues and expenses to vary. ALBDs assume that each cabin we offer for sale accommodates two passengers and is computed by multiplying passenger capacity by revenue-producing ship operating days in the period. (b) For the three months ended November 30, 2019, compared to the three months ended November 30, 2018, we had a 2.4% capacity increase in ALBDs comprised of a 0.1% capacity decrease in our North America and Australia ("NAA") segment and a 6.8% capacity increase in our Europe and Asia ("EA") segment. Our NAA segment's capacity decrease was caused by: • Full period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,680-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2019 • Full period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,260-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2019 • Full period impact from one Holland America Line 840-passenger capacity ship removed from service in July 2019 These decreases were partially offset by: • Full period impact from one Holland America Line 2,670-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 • Partial period impact from one Princess Cruises 3,660-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in October 2019 Our EA segment's capacity increase was caused by: • Partial period impact from one AIDA 5,230-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 • Full period impact from one Costa 4,200-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in March 2019 These increases in our EA segment's capacity were partially offset by the full period impact from one P&O Cruises (UK) 1,880-passenger capacity ship removed from service in August 2019. For the twelve months ended November 30, 2019, compared to the twelve months ended November 30, 2018, we had a 4.2% capacity increase in ALBDs comprised of a 1.8% capacity increase in our NAA segment and a 8.6% capacity increase in our EA segment. Our NAA segment's capacity increase was caused by: • Partial period impact from one Carnival Cruise Line 3,960-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2018 • Partial period impact from one Seabourn 600-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in May 2018 • Partial period impact from one Holland America Line 2,670-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 • Partial period impact from one Princess Cruises 3,660-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in October 2019 These increases were partially offset by: • Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,680-passenger capacity ship removed in March 2019 • Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,260-passenger capacity ship removed in April 2019 • Partial period impact from one Holland America Line 840-passenger capacity ship removed in July 2019 Our EA segment's capacity increase was caused by: • Partial period impact from one AIDA 5,230-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 • Partial period impact from one Costa 4,200-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in March 2019 These increases were partially offset by: • Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (UK) 700-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2018 • Partial period impact from one Costa 1,300-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2018 • Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (UK) 1,880-passenger capacity ship removed from service in August 2019 (c) In accordance with cruise industry practice, occupancy is calculated using a denominator of ALBDs, which assumes two passengers per cabin even though some cabins can accommodate three or more passengers. Percentages in excess of 100% indicate that on average more than two passengers occupied some cabins.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Consolidated gross and net revenue yields were computed by dividing the gross and net cruise revenues by ALBDs as follows: Three Months Ended November 30, Twelve Months Ended November 30, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 Passenger ticket revenues $ 3,171 $ 3,219 $ 3,236 $ 14,104 $ 14,409 $ 13,930 Onboard and other revenues (a) 1,520 1,534 1,170 6,331 6,420 4,679 Gross cruise revenues 4,691 4,753 4,406 20,435 20,828 18,609 Less cruise costs Commissions, transportation and

other (595) (604) (590) (2,720) (2,786) (2,590) Onboard and other (a) (481) (485) (153) (2,101) (2,128) (638) (1,076) (1,089) (743) (4,822) (4,914) (3,228) Net passenger ticket revenues 2,575 2,615 2,646 11,384 11,623 11,340 Net onboard and other revenues 1,039 1,049 1,017 4,230 4,292 4,041 Net cruise revenues $ 3,614 $ 3,665 $ 3,663 $ 15,613 $ 15,915 $ 15,381 ALBDs 21,752,975 21,752,975 21,245,942 87,424,190 87,424,190 83,872,441 Gross revenue yields $ 215.63 $ 218.51 $ 207.38 $ 233.74 $ 238.25 $ 221.87 % increase (decrease) 4.0 % 5.4 % 5.4 % 7.4 % Net revenue yields $ 166.16 $ 168.46 $ 172.42 $ 178.59 $ 182.04 $ 183.38 % increase (decrease) (3.6) % (2.3) % (2.6) % (0.7) % Net passenger ticket revenue

yields $ 118.40 $ 120.22 $ 124.55 $ 130.21 $ 132.95 $ 135.21 % increase (decrease) (4.9) % (3.5) % (3.7) % (1.7) % Net onboard and other revenue

yields $ 47.76 $ 48.24 $ 47.87 $ 48.38 $ 49.09 $ 48.17 % increase (decrease) (0.2) % 0.8 % 0.4 % 1.9 % (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $317 million ($320 million in constant dollar) and $1.4 billion ($1.4 billion in constant dollar) for the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2019, respectively.

Three Months Ended November 30, Twelve Months Ended November 30, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 Net passenger ticket revenues $ 2,575 $ 2,631 $ 2,646 $ 11,384 $ 11,702 $ 11,340 Net onboard and other revenues 1,039 1,050 1,017 4,230 4,294 4,041 Net cruise revenues $ 3,614 $ 3,682 $ 3,663 $ 15,613 $ 15,996 $ 15,381 ALBDs 21,752,975 21,752,975 21,245,942 87,424,190 87,424,190 83,872,441 Net revenue yields $ 166.16 $ 169.25 $ 172.42 $ 178.59 $ 182.98 $ 183.38 % increase (decrease) (3.6) % (1.8) % (2.6) % (0.2) % Net passenger ticket revenue

yields $ 118.40 $ 120.97 $ 124.55 $ 130.21 $ 133.86 $ 135.21 % increase (decrease) (4.9) % (2.9) % (3.7) % (1.0) % Net onboard and other revenue

yields $ 47.76 $ 48.28 $ 47.87 $ 48.38 $ 49.12 $ 48.17 % increase (decrease) (0.2) % 0.9 % 0.4 % 2.0 % (See Explanations Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Consolidated gross and net cruise costs and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD were computed by dividing the gross and net cruise costs and net cruise costs excluding fuel by ALBDs as follows: Three Months Ended November 30, Twelve Months Ended November 30, (dollars in millions, except costs per

ALBD) 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 Cruise operating expenses (a) $ 3,007 $ 3,042 $ 2,702 $ 12,641 $ 12,862 $ 10,910 Cruise selling and administrative

expenses 660 668 650 2,452 2,496 2,422 Gross cruise costs 3,667 3,710 3,352 15,093 15,359 13,332 Less cruise costs included above Commissions, transportation and

other (595) (604) (590) (2,720) (2,786) (2,590) Onboard and other (a) (481) (485) (153) (2,101) (2,128) (638) Gains (losses) on ship sales and

impairments 5 5 - 16 17 38 Restructuring expenses (10) (10) (1) (10) (10) (1) Other - - (1) (43) (43) (2) Net cruise costs 2,586 2,616 2,607 10,234 10,409 10,139 Less fuel (358) (358) (453) (1,562) (1,562) (1,619) Net cruise costs excluding fuel $ 2,228 $ 2,259 $ 2,154 $ 8,672 $ 8,847 $ 8,521 ALBDs 21,752,975 21,752,975 21,245,942 87,424,190 87,424,190 83,872,441 Gross cruise costs per ALBD $ 168.58 $ 170.55 $ 157.76 $ 172.64 $ 175.68 $ 158.96 % increase (decrease) 6.9 % 8.1 % 8.6 % 10.5 % Net cruise costs excluding fuel per

ALBD $ 102.44 $ 103.83 $ 101.39 $ 99.20 $ 101.20 $ 101.59 % increase (decrease) 1.0 % 2.4 % (2.4) % (0.4) % (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $317 million ($320 million in constant dollar) and $1.4 billion ($1.4 billion in constant dollar) for the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2019, respectively.

Three Months Ended November 30, Twelve Months Ended November 30, (dollars in millions, except costs per

ALBD) 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 Net cruise costs excluding fuel $ 2,228 $ 2,262 $ 2,154 $ 8,672 $ 8,858 $ 8,521 ALBDs 21,752,975 21,752,975 21,245,942 87,424,190 87,424,190 83,872,441 Net cruise costs excluding fuel per

ALBD $ 102.44 $ 103.98 $ 101.39 $ 99.20 $ 101.32 $ 101.59 % increase (decrease) 1.0 % 2.6 % (2.4) % (0.3) % (See Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Three Months Ended

November 30, Twelve Months Ended

November 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income U.S. GAAP net income $ 423 $ 494 $ 2,990 $ 3,152 Unrealized (gains) losses on fuel derivatives, net - (4) - (94) (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments (5) - (6) (38) Restructuring expenses 10 1 10 1 Other - 1 47 8 Adjusted net income $ 427 $ 492 $ 3,041 $ 3,029 Weighted-average shares outstanding 688 699 692 710 Earnings per share U.S. GAAP earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.71 $ 4.32 $ 4.44 Unrealized (gains) losses on fuel derivatives, net - (0.01) - (0.13) (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments (0.01) - (0.01) (0.05) Restructuring expenses 0.01 - 0.01 - Other - - 0.07 0.01 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 4.40 $ 4.26

Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use net cruise revenues per ALBD ("net revenue yields"), net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measures of our cruise segments' and the company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided along with U.S. GAAP gross cruise revenues per ALBD ("gross revenue yields"), gross cruise costs per ALBD and U.S. GAAP net income and U.S. GAAP earnings per share.

Net revenue yields and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD enable us to separate the impact of predictable capacity or ALBD changes from price and other changes that affect our business. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and expanded insight to measure our revenue and cost performance as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP consolidated financial statements.

Under U.S. GAAP, the realized and unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives not qualifying as fuel hedges are recognized currently in earnings. We believe that unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives are not an indication of our earnings performance since they relate to future periods and may not ultimately be realized in our future earnings. Therefore, we believe it is more meaningful for the unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives to be excluded from our net income and earnings per share and, accordingly, we present adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share excluding these unrealized gains and losses.

We believe that gains and losses on ship sales, impairment charges, restructuring and other expenses are not part of our core operating business and are not an indication of our future earnings performance. Therefore, we believe it is more meaningful for gains and losses on ship sales, impairment charges, and restructuring and other non-core gains and charges to be excluded from our net income and earnings per share and, accordingly, we present adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share excluding these items.

The presentation of our non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is possible that our non-GAAP financial measures may not be exactly comparable to the like-kind information presented by other companies, which is a potential risk associated with using these measures to compare us to other companies.

Net revenue yields are commonly used in the cruise industry to measure a company's cruise segment revenue performance and for revenue management purposes. We use "net cruise revenues" rather than "gross cruise revenues" to calculate net revenue yields. We believe that net cruise revenues is a more meaningful measure in determining revenue yield than gross cruise revenues because it reflects the cruise revenues earned net of our most significant variable costs, which are travel agent commissions, cost of air and other transportation, certain other costs that are directly associated with onboard and other revenues and credit and debit card fees.

Net passenger ticket revenues reflect gross passenger ticket revenues, net of commissions, transportation and other costs.

Net onboard and other revenues reflect gross onboard and other revenues, net of onboard and other cruise costs.

Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD is the measure we use to monitor our ability to control our cruise segments' costs rather than gross cruise costs per ALBD. We exclude the same variable costs that are included in the calculation of net cruise revenues as well as fuel expense to calculate net cruise costs without fuel to avoid duplicating these variable costs in our non-GAAP financial measures. Substantially all of our net cruise costs excluding fuel are largely fixed, except for the impact of changing prices once the number of ALBDs has been determined.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Data

We have not provided a reconciliation of forecasted gross cruise revenues to forecasted net cruise revenues or forecasted gross cruise costs to forecasted net cruise costs without fuel or forecasted U.S. GAAP net income to forecasted adjusted net income or forecasted U.S. GAAP earnings per share to forecasted adjusted earnings per share because preparation of meaningful U.S. GAAP forecasts of gross cruise revenues, gross cruise costs, net income and earnings per share would require unreasonable effort. We are unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, the future movement of foreign exchange rates and fuel prices. We are unable to determine the future impact of gains or losses on ships sales, restructuring expenses and other non-core gains and charges.

Constant Dollar and Constant Currency

Our operations primarily utilize the U.S. dollar, Australian dollar, euro and sterling as functional currencies to measure results and financial condition. Functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar subject us to foreign currency translational risk. Our operations also have revenues and expenses that are in currencies other than their functional currency, which subject us to foreign currency transactional risk.

We report net revenue yields, net passenger revenue yields, net onboard and other revenue yields and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD on a "constant dollar" and "constant currency" basis assuming the 2019 periods' currency exchange rates have remained constant with the 2018 periods' rates. These metrics facilitate a comparative view for the changes in our business in an environment with fluctuating exchange rates.

Constant dollar reporting removes only the impact of changes in exchange rates on the translation of our operations.

Constant currency reporting removes the impact of changes in exchange rates on the translation of our operations (as in constant dollar) plus the transactional impact of changes in exchange rates from revenues and expenses that are denominated in a currency other than the functional currency.

Examples:

The translation of our operations with functional currencies other than U.S. dollar to our U.S. dollar reporting currency results in decreases in reported U.S. dollar revenues and expenses if the U.S. dollar strengthens against these foreign currencies and increases in reported U.S. dollar revenues and expenses if the U.S. dollar weakens against these foreign currencies.

Our operations have revenue and expense transactions in currencies other than their functional currency. If their functional currency strengthens against these other currencies, it reduces the functional currency revenues and expenses. If the functional currency weakens against these other currencies, it increases the functional currency revenues and expenses.

