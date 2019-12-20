Metropolitan Police Appoints Leidos UK to Upgrade Command and Control System Responsible for Officer Deployment

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE 500 science and technology company, has been appointed by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) to upgrade its Command and Control system responsible for officer deployment. Under the 10-year programme, Leidos will deliver a flexible system that captures emergency contacts from the public and subsequently coordinates deployment of officers to incidents, pre-planned events, and other operations.

The new Command and Control solution will provide a modern, easy to use, cloud-based system to help the MPS to further drive operational efficiency. Using map-centric software, the MPS will be better able to visualise where officers are located, deploy officers more efficiently, and help keep citizens and visitors of London safe. Leidos will work with Chaucer Consulting, Frequentis, and Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure to deploy a capability that improves communication and information sharing between police and other emergency services. The new team will deliver a flexible system that can be scaled and enhanced so that the MPS can meet the needs of the public through the life of the programme.

Stuart Cundy, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, said, "The Met is committed to investing in new technology solutions that improve the service we provide to the public. We welcome the Leidos team and look forward to delivering a modern Command and Control system that will help the Met to keep London even safer."

Simon Fovargue, Chief Executive, Leidos UK & Europe, said, "The new Metropolitan Police Service Command and Control System will play an essential role in keeping millions of citizens safe in London. We believe this programme will deliver significant and lasting operational benefits to the Met, helping to maintain their status as an exemplary police service."

Leidos is already working with the Home Office to transition, operate and transform critical elements of the UK's national biometrics systems in support of law enforcement, immigration services, and border security. Additionally, Leidos is working with the Ministry of Defence to deliver a multi-billion pound logistics contract to manage the procurement, storage and distribution of essential military equipment and supplies.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500 information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 34,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

Robert McNeill

Leidos UK

+44 7970 365258

Robert.mcneill@leidos.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/4662/leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg