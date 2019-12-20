As of December 23, 2019, the following instrument issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products will change long name. ISIN Old Long name New Long name ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013381696 2133KBUSAHYD=BNPP BNP_SIF_2133KBUSAHYD ----------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB