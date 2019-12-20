Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 20
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 19 December 2019 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1463.81
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1452.70
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1482.87 'XD'
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1471.76 'XD'
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/