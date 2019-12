The "Belgium Oil Gas Market Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Belgium oil and gas market is undergoing a rapid transformation over the recent past. The country offers a strong growth outlook with significant new investment opportunities in the medium to long term future. In particular, domestic and foreign companies planning to expand their operations in the Belgium midstream and downstream oil and gas industry will witness new opportunities.

Amidst the series of latest market developments, the analyst a leading oil and gas research and consulting company published a comprehensive guide for strategy formulation and business development decision-makers interested in Belgium oil and gas.

The Belgium oil and gas industry research includes comprehensive data and analysis on the country's oil and gas trends, oil and gas projects, planned investments, competition and market developments to 2025. The study presents short term and long term trends shaping the future of Belgium oil and gas markets. The report also presents reliable forecasts for the production and consumption of Belgium crude oil, natural gas, motor gasoline, diesel, Fuel oil, LPG along with Primary energy demand, economic growth, and population. Further, the plant-by-plant capacity outlook of refining (CDU, coking, FCC, HCC), oil and chemicals storage terminals, LNG liquefaction terminals/regasification terminals are provided to 2023.

The analytical report details all major operational, planned and proposed oil and gas projects in Belgium. In addition, investment opportunities in the country's oil and gas sector are detailed. The study evaluates the country's energy infrastructure, market conditions, investment potential and competitive landscape of oil and gas upstream, LNG, storage, and downstream refining markets.

To assess the real prospects and restraints of expanding or operating in the Belgium oil and gas market are identified through detailed SWOT Analysis. Further, the country's oil and gas market is benchmarked against its peer markets in the region. It also highlights Belgium's market potential and project feasibility. In-depth data on exploration blocks, refineries, storage and LNG terminals along with required capital investments (CAPEX), current status, planned commencement dates, companies and organizations involved in planned projects are detailed.

The report scope includes:

The outlook of Supply and Demand of Oil, Gas, LPG, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Diesel, LNG, Primary Energy Demand, GDP, and Population to 2028

The outlook of project wise, company wise and country wise capacity of Refining (CDU, Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Hydrocracking), LNG (Liquefaction, Regasification), Storage to 2023

Analysis across Belgium oil and gas value chain- oil and gas fields, blocks, oil, products, chemicals storage, underground gas storage, refineries, LNG, and others

Strategic analysis review comprising SWOT Analysis, comparison with peer markets, drivers and restraints

Identifying potential investment projects with current status, owners, construction developments of planned refineries, new units, expansions and upgrades, exploration blocks on offer, LNG terminals, new storage facilities

Field wise production, 2012- 2019, exploration blocks on offer, bidding round information is included

Market structure and market share of leading five companies in each of the oil and gas segments are provided

Business profiles of three leading companies including their business operations, SWOT and financial details

Recent industry deals and news in Belgium oil and gas market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Belgium Oil and Gas Industry Snapshot, 2020

1.1 Introduction to Belgium Oil and Gas Markets

1.2 Belgium Macroeconomic and Demographic Outlook to 2028

1.3 Belgium Proven Reserves, 2009-2019

1.6 Belgium Primary Energy Demand Outlook, 2000-2030

1.7 Belgium Primary Energy Consumption Fuel Matrix, 2020

1.8 Belgium Licensing and Regulatory Authorities

2 Belgium Oil and Gas Market-Strategic Analysis Review

2.1 Short term and Long term trends shaping the future of Belgium oil and gas

2.2 Belgium oil and gas SWOT analysis

3 Belgium Oil and Gas Market-Investment opportunities

3.1 Belgium oil and gas Exploration and Production Industry Opportunities

3.2 Belgium Midstream Opportunities

3.3 Belgium Downstream Opportunities

4 Future of Belgium Oil, Gas and refined Products Consumption to 2028

4.1 Belgium Crude Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.2 Belgium Natural Gas Demand Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

4.3 Belgium Motor Gasoline Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.4 Belgium Gas/Diesel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.5 Belgium Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.6 Belgium LPG Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5 Future of Belgium Oil, Gas and refined Products Production to 2028

5.1 Belgium Crude Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.2 Belgium Natural Gas Supply Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

5.3 Belgium Motor Gasoline Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.4 Belgium Gas/Diesel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.5 Belgium Fuel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.6 Belgium LPG Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

6 Benchmark of Belgium with Regional Oil and Gas Markets

6.1 Overall Ranking of Markets, 2020

6.2 Demographic and Economic Index

6.3 Oil and Gas Supply Index

6.4 Oil and Gas Demand Index

6.5 Oil and Gas Infrastructure Index

6.6 Oil and Gas Growth Index

7 Belgium Oil and Gas Market Shares by company

7.1 Oil production by company, 2018

7.2 Gas Production by company, 2018

7.3 Net weighted Refining capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.4 Net weighted LNG capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.5 Net weighted capacity by company, 2015-2023

8 Belgium Oil and Gas Upstream Market Analysis

8.1 Belgium Field-by-Field Oil Production, 2012-2018

8.2 Belgium Field-by-Field Gas Production, 2012-2018

9 Belgium Refining Industry Outlook to 2023

9.1 Belgium Refining Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.2 Belgium Coking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.3 Belgium FCC Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.4 Belgium Hydrocracking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.5 Commencement, location, company and capacity Details

9.6 Company-by-company Refining Capacity, 2013-2023

10 Belgium LNG Industry Outlook to 2023

10.1 Belgium LNG Capacity Outlook by terminal, 2013-2023

10.2 LNG Terminals under Operation and planned, 2020-2023

10.3 Belgium, LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

10.4 Belgium LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

11 Belgium Storage Market Outlook to 2023

11.1 Terminal Details

11.2 Belgium Storage Capacity Forecast, 2013-2023

11.3 Belgium Storage Capacity Forecast by Terminal, 2013-2023

11.4 Company wise Storage Capacity, 2020

12 Key Players In Belgium Oil and Gas Markets

12.1 Company A

12.2 Company B

12.3 Company C

13 Belgium Latest Oil and Gas News Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6juess

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005389/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900