The Yemen oil and gas market is undergoing a rapid transformation over the recent past. The country offers a strong growth outlook with significant new investment opportunities in the medium to long term future. In particular, domestic and foreign companies planning to expand their operations in the Yemen midstream and downstream oil and gas industry will witness new opportunities.

Amidst the series of latest market developments, the analyst a leading oil and gas research and consulting company published a comprehensive guide for strategy formulation and business development decision-makers interested in Yemen oil and gas.

The Yemen oil and gas industry research includes comprehensive data and analysis on the country's oil and gas trends, oil and gas projects, planned investments, competition and market developments to 2025. The study presents short term and long term trends shaping the future of Yemen oil and gas markets. The report also presents reliable forecasts for the production and consumption of Yemen crude oil, natural gas, motor gasoline, diesel, Fuel oil, LPG along with Primary energy demand, economic growth, and population. Further, the plant-by-plant capacity outlook of refining (CDU, coking, FCC, HCC), oil and chemicals storage terminals, LNG liquefaction terminals/regasification terminals are provided to 2023.

The analytical report details all major operational, planned and proposed oil and gas projects in Yemen. In addition, investment opportunities in the country's oil and gas sector are detailed. The study evaluates the country's energy infrastructure, market conditions, investment potential and competitive landscape of oil and gas upstream, LNG, storage, and downstream refining markets.

To assess the real prospects and restraints of expanding or operating in the Yemen oil and gas market are identified through detailed SWOT Analysis. Further, the country's oil and gas market is benchmarked against its peer markets in the region. It also highlights Yemen's market potential and project feasibility. In-depth data on exploration blocks, refineries, storage and LNG terminals along with required capital investments (CAPEX), current status, planned commencement dates, companies and organizations involved in planned projects are detailed.

The report scope includes:

The outlook of Supply and Demand of Oil, Gas, LPG, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Diesel, LNG, Primary Energy Demand, GDP, and Population to 2028

The outlook of project wise, company wise and country wise capacity of Refining (CDU, Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Hydrocracking), LNG (Liquefaction, Regasification), Storage to 2023

Analysis across Yemen oil and gas value chain- oil and gas fields, blocks, oil, products, chemicals storage, underground gas storage, refineries, LNG, and others

Strategic analysis review comprising SWOT Analysis, comparison with peer markets, drivers and restraints

Identifying potential investment projects with current status, owners, construction developments of planned refineries, new units, expansions and upgrades, exploration blocks on offer, LNG terminals, new storage facilities

Field wise production, 2012- 2019, exploration blocks on offer, bidding round information is included

Market structure and market share of leading five companies in each of the oil and gas segments are provided

Business profiles of three leading companies including their business operations, SWOT and financial details

Recent industry deals and news in Yemen oil and gas market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Yemen Oil and Gas Industry Snapshot, 2020

1.1 Introduction to Yemen Oil and Gas Markets

1.2 Yemen Macroeconomic and Demographic Outlook to 2028

1.3 Yemen Proven Reserves, 2009-2019

1.6 Yemen Primary Energy Demand Outlook, 2000-2030

1.7 Yemen Primary Energy Consumption Fuel Matrix, 2020

1.8 Yemen Licensing and Regulatory Authorities

2 Yemen Oil and Gas Market-Strategic Analysis Review

2.1 Short term and Long term trends shaping the future of Yemen oil and gas

2.2 Yemen oil and gas SWOT analysis

3 Yemen Oil and Gas Market-Investment opportunities

3.1 Yemen oil and gas Exploration and Production Industry Opportunities

3.2 Yemen Midstream Opportunities

3.3 Yemen Downstream Opportunities

4 Future of Yemen Oil, Gas and refined Products Consumption to 2028

4.1 Yemen Crude Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.2 Yemen Natural Gas Demand Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

4.3 Yemen Motor Gasoline Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.4 Yemen Gas/Diesel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.5 Yemen Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.6 Yemen LPG Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5 Future of Yemen Oil, Gas and refined Products Production to 2028

5.1 Yemen Crude Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.2 Yemen Natural Gas Supply Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

5.3 Yemen Motor Gasoline Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.4 Yemen Gas/Diesel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.5 Yemen Fuel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.6 Yemen LPG Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

6 Benchmark of Yemen with Regional Oil and Gas Markets

6.1 Overall Ranking of Markets, 2020

6.2 Demographic and Economic Index

6.3 Oil and Gas Supply Index

6.4 Oil and Gas Demand Index

6.5 Oil and Gas Infrastructure Index

6.6 Oil and Gas Growth Index

7 Yemen Oil and Gas Market Shares by company

7.1 Oil production by company, 2018

7.2 Gas Production by company, 2018

7.3 Net weighted Refining capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.4 Net weighted LNG capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.5 Net weighted capacity by company, 2015-2023

8 Yemen Oil and Gas Upstream Market Analysis

8.1 Yemen Field-by-Field Oil Production, 2012-2018

8.2 Yemen Field-by-Field Gas Production, 2012-2018

9 Yemen Refining Industry Outlook to 2023

9.1 Yemen Refining Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.2 Yemen Coking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.3 Yemen FCC Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.4 Yemen Hydrocracking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.5 Commencement, location, company and capacity Details

9.6 Company-by-company Refining Capacity, 2013-2023

10 Yemen LNG Industry Outlook to 2023

10.1 Yemen LNG Capacity Outlook by terminal, 2013-2023

10.2 LNG Terminals under Operation and planned, 2020-2023

10.3 Yemen, LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

10.4 Yemen LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

11 Yemen Storage Market Outlook to 2023

11.1 Terminal Details

11.2 Yemen Storage Capacity Forecast, 2013-2023

11.3 Yemen Storage Capacity Forecast by Terminal, 2013-2023

11.4 Company wise Storage Capacity, 2020

12 Key Players In Yemen Oil and Gas Markets

12.1 Company A

12.2 Company B

12.3 Company C

13 Yemen Latest Oil and Gas News Analysis

