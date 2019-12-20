Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Singapore Concession extended to 2027 20-Dec-2019 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Singapore Concession extended to 2027 Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH Plc" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces that its joint venture, SATS-Creuers Cruise Services PTE. LTD (SCCS), the operator of Singapore's Marina Bay Cruise Centre has had the term of its concession extended to May 2027. Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore is the second largest cruise port in Asia by passenger numbers, welcoming over 1.7m passengers to its purpose-built cruise terminal in 2018. The port is a leading homeport in the region and its infrastructure, as well as its strategic geographic location, means it is well positioned to benefit from the continued regional growth in cruise tourism. CONTACT For investor and analyst For media enquiries: enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Brunswick Group LLP Relations Martin Brown, Investor Azadeh Varzi and Imran Jina Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 687 Email: Email: GPH@brunswickgroup.com martinb@globalportsholding.com Notes to Editors SATS-Creuers Cruise Services PTE. LTD is a 60:40 joint venture between SATS, Asia's leading provider of food solutions and gateway services, and Creuers del Port de Barcelona (Creuers), terminal operator of Europe's leading cruise home port. ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: AGR TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 36901 EQS News ID: 941979 End of Announcement EQS News Service

