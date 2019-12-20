Regulatory News:

Axway Software (Paris:AXW):

Event Date Publication Meeting 2019 Full Year Results Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Press Release (after closing market) Thursday, February 20, 2020 Analyst Conference Webcast 9:00 a.m in Paris 2020 1st Quarter Revenue Thursday, April 23, 2020 Press Release (after closing market) Annual General meeting Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Shareholders' meeting 2:30 p.m in Paris 2020 Half Year Results Monday, July 27, 2020 Press Release (after closing market) Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Analyst Conference Webcast 9:00 a.m in Paris 2020 3rd Quarter Revenue Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Press Release (after closing market)

The Quiet Period is 30 calendar days for Full year and Half year Results publication, and 15 calendar days for Quarter Revenues Publication

The most recent version of Axway's Financial Calendar is available in the "Calendar" section of the Axway Investor Relations website:www.investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/calendar

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

