Event
Date
Publication Meeting
2019 Full Year Results
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Press Release (after closing market)
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Analyst Conference Webcast 9:00 a.m in Paris
2020 1st Quarter Revenue
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Press Release (after closing market)
Annual General meeting
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Shareholders' meeting 2:30 p.m in Paris
2020 Half Year Results
Monday, July 27, 2020
Press Release (after closing market)
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Analyst Conference Webcast 9:00 a.m in Paris
2020 3rd Quarter Revenue
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Press Release (after closing market)
The Quiet Period is 30 calendar days for Full year and Half year Results publication, and 15 calendar days for Quarter Revenues Publication
