New Agreement to Provide Geospatial Tools for European Union's Executive Arm

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that it has entered into a four-year general master agreement (GMA) with the European Commission. The agreement will enable the European Commission and selected Executive Agencies to use Esri software and deploy the full suite of its ArcGIS products in an open, scalable, and standards-based GIS architecture.

Implemented and deployed by Esri's European distributors, the GMA also provides terms and conditions which several other EU institutions, agencies, and bodies can leverage to have access to Esri products. Esri's European distributors will provide local support, services and training.

"We look forward to working with the European Commission as a part of this agreement," said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. "It is a priority for us to support the European Commission Directorates General and Agencies with our latest geospatial technology, for their important policy work in the EU."

The use of Esri's GIS technology will enable the European Commission and its Executive Agencies to easily share and analyze geographic information and use them to make better-informed, data driven, policy decisions.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright 2019 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005449/en/

Contacts:

Jo Ann Pruchniewski

Public Relations, Esri

Mobile: 301-693-2643

Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com