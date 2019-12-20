Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced the filing of its 2018 Universal Registration Document in English with the French market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) on December 20, 2019 under number D.19-1035.

This Universal Registration Document may be consulted on the Company's website: www.gensight-biologics.com, under "Investors", and on the AMF's website: www.amf-france.org. Printed copies of the 2018 Universal Registration Document are also available to the public free of charge upon request at the Company's headquarters located 74 rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75012 Paris, France.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Thomas Gidoin

Chief Financial Officer

tgidoin@gensight-biologics.com

+33 (0)1 76 21 72 20

RooneyPartners

Media Relations

Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1-212-223-4017

The Trout Group

US Investor Relations

Chad Rubin

crubin@troutgroup.com

+1-646-378-2947

James Palmer

Europe Investor Relations

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

+33 7 60 92 77 74