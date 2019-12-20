Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLMY ISIN: FR0010040865 Ticker-Symbol: GI6A 
Frankfurt
20.12.19
17:27 Uhr
158,70 Euro
+1,80
+1,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GECINA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GECINA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,20
158,90
18:51
158,10
158,70
18:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GECINA
GECINA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GECINA SA158,70+1,15 %