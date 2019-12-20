Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has responded to the appeal by the French Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs inviting private real estate firms to identify premises in order to offer emergency housing spaces for disadvantaged communities.

Premises in Paris' 14th arrondissement have freely been made temporarily available for six months. The structure could have a capacity of 150 spaces, accommodating families and women leaving maternity units in particular. An additional 50 spaces could be made available in the event of very cold weather.

These premises will be managed by the association France Horizon.

Gecina has signed up to the "charter for the development of temporary occupation as a tool to serve the Paris region" since August 26, 2019.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.9 billion euros at end-June 2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets in particular. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005461/en/

Contacts:

GECINA

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr