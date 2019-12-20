Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12BX1 ISIN: CA8438142033 Ticker-Symbol: SEG1 
Tradegate
20.12.19
13:52 Uhr
0,143 Euro
+0,009
+6,34 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,125
0,144
18:54
0,127
0,140
17:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP0,143+6,34 %