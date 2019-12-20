The "Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A two-day seminar designed to explain what IT contracts are, how and why they work and how to put them in place.
Understand IT contracts and their complexities to ensure you draft watertight agreements and manage the risks effectively
All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients. This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT supplier and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts:
- What they are
- How and why they work
- What should be included
- How to put them in place
- How to overcome the key challenges
- What the IT (separate from the contract) actually means
Who Should Attend:
This seminar is designed for representatives from both IT suppliers and users/buyers, including:
- In house lawyers
- Contract managers
- Procurement managers
- Buyers
- IT directors and managers
- Private practice lawyers and IT consultants
Agenda:
Day one
- Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)
- Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts
- Software licences
- Exclusion and limitation clauses
- Etymology of an IT project: Project planning
- Etymology of an IT project: Waterfall software development and waterfall development contracts
Day two
- Software development
- Three centuries of IT contracts
- Copyright and database rights
- Outsourcing and IT services contracts
- Software reseller agreements
- Problems with IT contracts
- Limitation exclusion and limitation A practical exercise
- Third-party rights in IT contracts
