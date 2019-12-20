

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the upside, stocks remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Friday. With the advance, the major averages are extending a recent upward trend and once again reaching new record intraday highs.



Currently, the major averages are hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 108.83 points or 0.4 percent at 28,485.79, the Nasdaq is up 35.65 points or 0.4 percent at 8,922.87 and the S&P 500 is up 17.08 points or 0.5 percent at 3,222.45.



Upward still seems to be the path of least resistance for stocks following last week's news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal.



Traders continue to wait to hear the details of the agreement, but the news of the deal has still helped eliminate some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.



Signs the U.S. economy continued to perform well despite the trade war has also generated some optimism growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.



Before the start of trading, the Commerce Department released a report showing U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was unrevised from the previous estimate.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product jumped by 2.1 percent in the third quarter, unchanged from the estimate released last month and in line with economist expectations.



The unrevised GDP growth in the third quarter reflects a modest acceleration from the 2.0 percent increase seen in the second quarter.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a notable acceleration in the pace of personal income growth in the month of November.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.5 percent in November after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in October.



Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the virtually unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.



The Commerce Department said personal spending also climbed by 0.4 percent in November following a 0.3 percent increase in October. The spending growth matched economist estimates.



Despite the continued advance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading.



Tobacco, pharmaceutical, and oil stocks are seeing some strength on the day, although buying interest has remained relatively subdued.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both advanced by 0.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness after turning higher over the course of the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of it price, is up by 1.3 basis points at 1.921 percent.



