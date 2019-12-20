The "Oil Refining Industry in Turkey 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This downstream energy sector report, Oil Refining Industry in Turkey is a complete source of information on Turkey crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Turkey and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.

Scope

Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2018

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2018

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2018.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2 Introduction to Turkey Refining Markets

2.1 What is This Report About?

2.2 Market Definition

3 Refining Industry in Turkey

3.1 Turkey Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.2 Role of Turkey in Global and Regional Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Europe and Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.2.2 Turkey Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Europe and Global, 2018

4 Turkey Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Turkey Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 Turkey Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Turkey Refining Sector

5 Turkey Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024

5.1 Turkey Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.1 Turkey Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.2 Turkey Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.3 Turkey Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.4 Turkey LPG Demand Forecast to 2024

5.2 Turkey Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.1 Turkey Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.2 Turkey Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.3 Turkey Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.4 Turkey LPG Production Forecast to 2024

6 Turkey Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2024

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Turkey

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 Turkey Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

6.3 Turkey Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

6.4 Turkey Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.5 Turkey Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.6 Turkey Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

7 Turkey Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Turkey

7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

8 Key Strategies Turkey Refining Companies

8.1 Turkey Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024

9 Tupras Company Profile

9.1 Tupras Key Information

9.2 Tupras Company Overview

9.3 Tupras Business Description

9.4 Tupras SWOT Analysis

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Strengths

9.4.3 Weaknesses

9.4.4 Opportunities

9.4.5 Threats

9.5 Tupras Financial Ratios Capital Market Ratios

9.6 Tupras Financial Ratios Annual Ratios

9.7 Tupras Financial Ratios Interim Ratios

10 Turkey Refining Industry Latest Tenders and Contracts

11 Turkey Refining Industry Updates

12 Turkey Refining Industry Deals

12.1 Detailed Deal Summary

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Tupras

