priMED Medical Products Welcomes Anna Dechamplain as Vice President, Operational Excellence

Global Medical Product Manufacturer Renews Focus on Transformation of Business Structure for Future Growth

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / priMED Medical Products recently welcomed Anna Dechamplain to their executive team as Vice President, Operational Excellence. This new role provides leadership, strategic direction, and guidance to priMED's Sourcing, Information Technology, Customer Service, Logistics, Supply Chain and Operations Planning teams.

Highlighting an exciting 24-year period of growth and to better position the company for the future, the role of Vice President, Operational Excellence was created to align with priMED's recently announced vision to protect 6 million people per day.

"Establishing the role of Vice President, Operational Excellence reflects our evolving business structure, strategy and way we communicate with customers, partners and employees," says David Welsh, priMED's President and CEO. "Anna's experience in streamlining complicated supply chains and processes coupled with her expertise in strategic sourcing elevates priMED's position to provide the best value in high quality medical products."

Dechamplain brings a strong background and proven knowledge of Operational Excellence from leadership positions at the City of Edmonton, Acklands Grainger, and Fountain Tire to name a few. "I am thrilled to take on this important role and to be part of a growing organization like priMED. I admire what the company has accomplished and see an exciting future ahead."

For more information:

Media Contact:

Craig Blackburn, Senior Manager, Brand and Engagement

Craig.Blackburn[at]priMED.ca

priMED Medical Products

#200, 2003-91 Street SW

Edmonton, Alberta T6X 0W8

Phone: 780 497 7600

Web: https://priMED.ca

About priMED Medical Products:

priMED Medical Products Inc. is a dynamic, global medical product manufacturer specializing in high-quality personal protective apparel. On a mission to protect people from harmful substances and infectious disease, priMED is a leading Canadian provider to hospitals, clinics, labs and long-term care facilities, and offers branded, co-branded and private label products and services to its customers and international partners.

