VIP-Media: The Top 20 Business Leaders You Need To Pay Attention To In 2020

Most importantly, we should look forward to following the steps of business leaders who were able to grow their companies, businesses, and brands these past years.

So who are they?

This year, VIP Media Group put together an impressive list of what they consider to be some of the top business leaders to pay attention to in 2020. Not only because of their skills when it comes to their markets but also because of their attributed when it comes to their brand both online and offline.

Meet The Business Leaders Class of 2020.

-Alex Miller

Date of Birth: June 13, 1979.

Website: www.alexmillercreditrepair.com

Alex Miller is the credit repair and debt validation expert behind Alex Miller Credit Repair. Over the years he has analyzed thousands of credit reports giving him extensive knowledge on credit trending. Alex is certified on consumer credit laws including the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the Fair and Accurate Transaction Act. Alex has helped thousands of consumers enforce their credit rights and dramatically improve their credit and quality of life. He has become well known in both consumer and business credit arenas for helping consumers dramatically improve their credit profiles and scores. In the near future, Alex wants to help non custodial fathers who want to be in their children's lives but cannot because of their financial and credit situation. He wants to help them with their credit so they can get approved for houses and start businesses.

-Sean Castrina

Date of Birth: March 17, 1967.

Instagram Username: @sean.castrina

Sean Castrina is the bestselling author of 8 Unbreakable Rules for Business Startup Success and the fictional tale The Greatest Entrepreneur in the World. He is also the host of the 10 Minute Entrepreneur Podcast, which can be found in the top 10 podcasts in the business category. Sean's books and podcasts draw from his experience starting more than 20 successful companies and currently leading multiple business. It is his day in and day out experience that keeps his message and insights relevant. Sean is an ambassador of the idea that you need to add a new profit steam to your business annually as if your life depended on it. Moving forward, Sean's companies continue to grow at an astonishing 20% rate every year.

-David Albanese

Date of Birth: June 4th, 1982.

Instagram Username: @thinkbigworksmall

For the past 10 years, David Albanese has worked in the real estate market. He first started as an agent and in his first year as an agent he made less than $40,000. However, in his second year, he was able to make over $500K in sales, which is why he decided to become a broker. David soon realized he had leadership qualities and started to recruit individuals who wanted to go into real estate to train and mentor them. In the last five years he began to acquire businesses, selling them or restructuring them, getting investors so that these failing businesses can flourish. One of David's biggest accomplishment is being able to communicate with people and mentor them, thus becoming a better leader.

-Cody Fortune

Date of Birth: July 20, 1993.

Instagram Username: @cody_fortune

Cody Fortune grew up with a love for the outdoors and sports. His family spent summers and winters on the lake, hunting, snowmobiling, boating, jet skiing, and camping. Family is the most important to them, and they bond by spending time together and running multiple family businesses. As Cody grew up, he was taught immediately by his father how to be an entrepreneur. From flipping cars, bikes, snowmobiles, and any other toys he could get my hands on, he jumped into the family business in construction space. In his early 20's he stepped into the business and niched down in the glass shower door space and created a multi million dollar business, while building the most unique showroom in the midwest. Cody has developed connections overseas with manufacturers and engineers which has allowed him to create a booming import business with private label goods, custom clothing, and much more.

-Ben Deveran

Date of Birth: October 3rd, 2000.

Instagram Username: @bendeveran_

At just 19 years old, the social media and marketing expert, Ben Deveran?, has been able to build an impressive marketing and digital company all within the power of instagram and social media. From social media growth, engagement, content creation, digital sales trainings, and branding, Ben Deveran caters to hundreds of entrepreneurs across The United States, Europe, and beyond.

-Rauve Haley

Date of Birth: January 22nd, 1988.

Instagram Username: @Rauvesuave

Rauve Haley graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science in 2011. Then he began working as a personal trainer, and used this position to learn and study the business side of personal training. In 2013 he started his first company called 4x Fitness, a personal training private studio and online business. Rauve decided to make this company not only an in-person service but also an online training service as well. In 2015, Rauve then decided to partner with an online company called ShedFat. With his help this company grew to net over 2 million dollars in sales over the course of 2 years. In 2018, Rauve decided to take the knowledge he had acquired through the successes and failures from this company and start his own online company and application called Good Fitness. Currently this Company has over 30,000 subscribers through their App, and is making extreme profits monthly.

-Vladdy Aminov

Date of Birth: March 18, 1985.

Instagram Username: @vladdysdiamonds

Vladdy Amnov is a jewelry artist with immense love and passion for jewelry, which is why he created one of New York City's most famous jewelry shops, Vladdy's Diamonds. Vladdy believes in the craftsmanship that goes behind every piece he puts out. He customs all of his jewelry, and also handpicks every local and international piece of jewelry that he offers in his New York boutique, Vladdy's Diamonds. He has served some of the hottest faces of the moment, and is responsible for creating some of the most iconic jewelry pieces of our time. With over 105 thousand followers on Instagram, and a loyal following of A-list celebrities, including Hip Hop Artists such as Jada Kiss and Dream Doll, and Baseball Player, Amed Rosario, Vladdy Aminov continues to grow his business.

-Coach Legend

Date of Birth: October 8, 1985.

Instagram Username: @coachlegendary

Hanso Denis (also known as Coach Legend) is a Haitian-American businessperson, a world-renowned public speaker, mentor, coach, and one of the most influential leaders in the industry of network marketing. He is a multi-lingual marketing strategist who has countless years of solid and diverse professional experience in the areas of business development and leadership. Hanso has trained thousands of people on how to build a successful network marketing business and has helped many people improve and strengthen their personal and leadership skills with his specialized mentorship training programs. Coach Legend's success is due to incredible persistence, charisma and sincere desire to help people succeed. His laser-like focus, years of diligent work and ongoing self-development, along with total dedication have resulted in an evidenced strong leadership that delivered massive and excellent benefits to all ethnic groups, especially in his Haitian community.

-Darren Fryer

Date of Birth: April 16, 1992.

Instagram Username: @darrenfryer.co

Darren Fryer was born and raised in Maui, Hawaii. He dropped out of college in 2013 to pursue network marketing full time, and within his first 12 months he was already making a six figure income with a team of thousands in a travel company called Wakeupnow. Throughout the next year and a half he grew his business to almost 10,000 distributors. In 2015 he was introduced to a 40+ year old company from Japan called Enagic, which produced medical grade Kangen Water machines. Darren instantly loved the health and sustainability aspect of the product so he started building his global Enagic direct sales business, which has produced over $10M in sales. All of this led Darren to start Pro2tect, the most innovative ocean conservation company the world has ever seen. Darren commits 100% of his time to Pro2tect, networking and making connections to help fund and support his cause. Now Darren is a professional skimboarder, eco influencer, content creator, CEO and philanthropist.

-Blake Sherwood

Date of Birth: February 4th, 1999.

Instagram Username: @blasher @greek.tank

Blake Sherwood is a junior at the Kelley School of Business studying finance and real estate at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Sherwood is one of the creators of New Heights LLC and Managing Partners of Greek Tank, a subsidiary company under New Heights LLC. Greek Tank started out as an apparel company that is a one-stop-shop for all products unique to Fraternity and Sorority Life. Greek Tank has partnered up with Hi-Fi Social, a hospitality management group that specializes in unique destination travel and Megatunes, an open-sourced music sharing platform that hosts different concerts around the country. Through this partnership, Greek tank plans to bring unique experiences to college campuses across the country by providing a full concierge service. This year alone, Greek Tank and Megatunes have hosted 25 different concerts across the country at different Fraternities or music venues with artists such as Two Friends, Lost Kings and Young Bombs. Together, Greek Tank and HiFi Social are set to travel over 60,000 students throughout the country in 2020. As for the future of Greek Tank, Sherwood said this is only the beginning and he cannot wait to keep expanding the company.

-MonClaire

Date of Birth: August 20th, 1995.

Instagram Username: @monclairemusic

MonClaire is a music artist from New York. He has been making and producing music for five years, covering the musical genres of Pop and Hip-Hop with a diverse discography. MonClaire is also a licensed Crucial Music INC. artist with multiple songs in the licensing companies catalog. With his strong work ethic and ability to string together fan favorite songs such as "Lights Out" and "Bruce Wayne," MonClaire is making a strong push to become one of the industry's most popular independent artists. In addition, he has performed alongside some of the industry's biggest artists. MonClaire's first studio album "Substance" reached new heights of success for the young artist's career. With many streams worldwide this was MonClaire's first moment of legitimacy in the music industry.

-Mack aka 750 Credit Guy

Date of Birth: N/A

Instagram Username: @750creditguy

Mack is an example of how Corporate America and the American Dream have failed many people in the United States. He migrated from Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere when he was a child, which was a dream come true for his family given that they were broke. His mother had to work three jobs to put food on the table, and after he went to school, Mack knew it was time to start working. He thought he would also have to work multiple jobs and depend on the 9 to 5 corporate schedule. "being on welfare was like living luxury," even though his mother had to work two to three jobs to put food on the table. After going to school and getting good grades, it was his time to start working, but he also had to work multiple jobs, and depend on the 9 to 5 corporate schedule, and he soon got tired of it.But then he heard about the Credit Repair business through a friend, and decided to get involved. Today, Mack has one the fastest growing Credit Repair business in a very competitive industry doing a minimum of $1.2 millions in sales his first year.

-Ahmad Harb

Date of Birth: May 15, 1994.

Instagram Username: @executivestyles @habbisjourney

Ahmad Harb is a renowned fashion expert, businessman, tastemaker, stylist and actor, a man of many trades. He runs ExecutiveStyles, which is a studio salon that provides the right service, giving clients a luxurious treatment. To promote his business, he has gone on sponsoring travels partnering with celebrity influencers, models and athletes from all around the work. In fact, Ahmad's biggest accomplishment was taking ExecutiveStyles from being just one local salon studio to becoming an up and coming brand worldwide. While his company progresses, Ahmad tries to keep himself busy with other work. He has always thought of acting as a dream, so he is currently pursuing acting in Los Angeles.

-D.Melik Monal

Date of Birth: March 12, 1988.

Instagram Username: @melikmonal

D.Melik Monal is a former track athlete, who was at the peak of his career back in 2010, before being injured. But in that moment everything changed for him. Despite being a graduate of East Tennessee State University, having received multiple scholarships from universities all over the United States, D.Melik Monal had dealt with the failures of his career as an athlete in addition to the absence of his parents. He lost his father at an early age and his mother died in the devastating earthquake that took place in Haiti in 2010. In spite of having experienced very hard situations in his life, he used these as motivation to achieve his desired financial freedom by building his own business in the financial industry. Currently, D.Melik Monal is in the process of building Monal Capital a financial education platform to help individuals build and maintain their personal finances and understand the importance of cash flow, credit and Real Estate.

-Del McClain

Date of Birth: August 13, 1987.

Instagram Username: @del.mcclain

Del McClain is a credit specialist, but he is overall a genuine person with integrity and leadership. When Del set out on a journey, he put everything he had into it. All or nothing. His experience has been a full blown cycle of ups and downs. Some of his biggest accomplishments include finally getting the answers to his life long questions: is this it? This Why am I? What am I? Del believes that through his business he has found something that he never knew he would find. He used to think he only needed money, he did not ever think about credit. Being able to find out that credit and this business was the answer to every question he had about himself and life itself has been his greatest accomplishment. Del has found a way to help people financially without having to give them money, by teaching financial literacy and the importance of credit.

-Carlos Smith

Date of Birth: June 14th, 1978.

Instagram Username: @the_credit_god

Raised in Memphis, TN, Carlos Smith had his options laid out before he even stepped outside his door. Smith grew up in a three bedroom house with seventeen family members. "They shooting get down" was a common term used in his home. Growing up in one of the poorest and 2nd highest major crime cities in America provided Smith with structure in his life. Life lessons were engraved by him preparing for his daily survival. All these lessons gave him resilience and drive. Smith decided to use his poor financial situation as a means to escape the life he was living. He began focusing on how to be wealthy, spending hours researching. Since 2008, Smith began investing in his community with the knowledge of how to do things and run his own businesses. He now runs a six-figure business with a team of people who are dedicated to helping others achieve their financial goals. At Smith Financials LLC, Smith and his team mentor their clients to help them meet their Goals. They educate them, and show them how powerful credit can be if used correctly. Most importantly, they help restore individuals credit.

-Kaleef Williams

Date of Birth: January 31, 1989.

Instagram Username: @KoachKamillion

Kaleef Williams helps people achieve achieve excellent credit. Through his company, he accomplishes this by leveraging the Fair Credit Reporting Act which was approved by Congress. The process is pretty simple, whatever negative items on a client's credit report will be disputed in order for them to be deleted. Clients start seeing results in just 45-90 days with Kaleef. It is their goal that clients within 3-6 months of our services, are equipped with the financial literacy and have the results to accomplish their short and long term goals. One of Kaleef's biggest accomplishments are the daily texts and messages from clients who thank him for his help.

-Niki Zoumpouli

Date of Birth: January 26, 1993.

Instagram Username: @nikizoub

Niki Zoumpouli is a full time mother and entrepreneur, co-founder of Good Fitness and the Good Fitness App. She has been a fitness coach for the past 7 years. It is her mission to bring confidence and pride to women all around the world. Niki's goal is to show women how to transform and change their lives. She quit her job and started her own company because she loves the opportunity to help people. With so much negativity and misinformation in the fitness industry, she finds it incredibly uplifting to work on solutions with a real positive impact in people's lives. Building Good Fitness from 0 to what it has become today was invigorating for Niki, and having the opportunity to help so many women allowed her to be her fullest and most complete self.

-Jovon L. Sims

Date of Birth: August 28th, 1982.

Instagram Username: @jovonlsims

Jovon Sims is the founder of Jovon Sims Credit Repair, which is a platform that helps equip and empower individuals to take control of their credit and their finances. Jovon focuses his entrepreneurial interests on value creation, connection and contribution to the entrepreneur community. His coaching style blends a mix of encouragement, tough love, strict discipline, hyper accountability and a strong sense of urgency. Jovon's mission is to help as many individuals as possible to change their life through credit and to begin the process of creating lasting wealth. Helping people walk away from their full-time jobs to start their own businesses, is in fact, one of the biggest accomplishments for Jovon.

-Trevor Anthony Morgan

Date of Birth: August 2, 1998.

Instagram Username: @tmggroupservices

Trevor Anthony Morgan is a sales oriented entrepreneur with a strong work ethic. Ever since he can remember he wanted to start a business. When he was only 14 years old he opened his first LLC selling his own branded clothing on social media. By 15 he was working for Absopure Water Company, and by 16 Plastipak Packaging. During his first two years of college starting when he was 17 he worked in many fields at Whiteline Express LTD, a logistics company, including carrier sales, finance, and HR. Once he became a junior at Michigan State University, he decided to meet every person he possibly could. He met James Shockely, the founder of Social Movement Media, a startup social media marketing agency, and was brought on as a sales rep. After 4 months he became Director of Sales and was leading a team. Working closely with so many clients, he realized the necessity for brand recognition through digital media. Trevor learned how to bring immense value to a brand by leveraging the many skills and partnerships he picked up throughout his life. He then co-founded a marketing consulting firm, TMG Group, LLC, with his partners Mitch Gonzalez and Matt Carroll. He realizes the value in surrounding himself with like minded individuals who have expertise in areas that he does not. At TMG Group LLC, they are focused on growing any brand, business, or person through media and advertisements increasing credibility, visibility and revenue.

