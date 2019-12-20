

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BMC recalls about 840 Teammachine SLR01 DISC bicycles and framesets due to risk of fall.



According to the company, the fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles and framesets can crack or break during use, posing a fall hazard. BMC has received four reports of the fork steerer tube breaking while in use. One customer experiencing a shoulder injury that required hospitalization and surgery, while another customer reported minor scratches and bruising.



BMC has asked the customers to immediately stop using recalled bicycles and contact their local BMC authorized dealer for a free inspection and free replacement fork.



The recall involves all model year 2018 and 2019 Teammachine SLR01 DISC bicycles and framesets. The product is a performance road bike. BMC is printed on the downtube.



The recalled products were sold at authorized BMC bicycle dealers and bicycle stores nationwide from July 2017 through October 2019 for between $4,500 and $12,500.



