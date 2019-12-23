

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 20 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,000-point plateau and it's expected to find traction on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for overall trade and economy. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the oil and insurance companies were tempered by support from the properties and a mixed performance from the financial shares.



For the day, the index shed 12.13 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 3,004.94 after trading between 3,002.26 and 3,027.48. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 12.74 points or 0.74 percent to end at 1,700.29.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.17 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.27 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank shed 0.61 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.45 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Ping An Insurance both fell 0.20 percent, PetroChina lost 0.34 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 0.28 percent, Gemdale soared 3.08 percent, Poly Developments advanced 0.88 percent, China Vanke spiked 2.09 percent and China Minsheng Bank was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended recent gains, pushing the major averages up to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow added 78.13 points or 0.28 percent to 28,455.09, while the NASDAQ gained 37.74 points or 0.42 percent to 8,924.96 and the S&P 500 rose 15.85 points or 0.49 percent to 3,221.22. For the week, the Dow rose 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 2.2 percent and the S&P gained 1.7 percent.



The markets continue to rise on news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which has eliminated considerable uncertainty for the markets. There's also optimism that economic growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in Q3 was unrevised from the previous estimate, while a separate report noted an acceleration in the pace of personal income growth in November.



Crude oil prices declined sharply on Friday as data from Baker Hughes showed a sharp increase in rig count in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended down $0.74 or 1.2 percent at $60.44 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX