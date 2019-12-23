Responsible Gambling for NetBet Customers

NetBet are the first in the industry to launch a Responsible Gambling event

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online gaming and sports betting platform NetBet are proud and excited to announce a new era of commitment to responsible gambling. For the first time ever in the industry, as part of Responsible Gambling Week, NetBet have pioneered a workshop dedicated to helping protect and inform customers about problem gambling.



In light of our EGR award nomination for 'Socially responsible operator', we invited a group of our customers to talk about how to gamble safely, recognise the early signs of problem gambling and seek help if needed.

Taking place over two days in November, this London event featured several speakers in collaboration with NetBet who shared professional advice as well as personal stories relating to problem gambling. Some of the discussions included:

Signs of potential loss of control

Risks associated with loss of control

Tools and methods for protecting yourself

How to spot signs of problem gambling in another

Where to seek help if you think your gambling has become problematic

Throughout the sessions, attendees took part in various scenarios and were shown specific tools and support systems available to them. Whatever stage of problem gambling a person may be experiencing, there are plenty of options available to help them deal with it.

At NetBet, we take the safety and mental health of our customers extremely seriously, and believe it is our duty to educate and support them when it comes to responsible gambling. We hope this event will raise awareness about responsible gambling as well as demonstrate NetBet's commitment to the cause.

As a gambling platform, we understand more than anyone the potential risks of problem gambling; acknowledging the issue is the first step, and who better to raise awareness and connect with potentially vulnerable people than us?

We believe that safe, responsible gambling is a great form of entertainment, and here at NetBet we will go above and beyond to ensure every customer is safe and secure. We have 18 years of industry experience behind us, and we will continue to make the online gaming landscape a better place for everyone in the future.

For more information and for any questions, feel free to get in touch via the listed contact details below.

www.netbet.co.uk

Email: press@netbet.com

Phone: (+44) 020 7921 3810