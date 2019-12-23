Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

23 December 2019

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 22 November 2019, on Friday 20 December 2019 the Company purchased 25,000 of its own ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 125.5p per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held as treasury shares by the Company is 5,562,782. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 93,936,980.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made by Winterflood Securities on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

For further enquiries please contact:



Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742



Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge /Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 7167 6431



Winterflood Securities - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160



Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080



Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Crystal Amber Fund Limited (ISIN CODE: GG00B1Z2SL48)

Date of purchases:20 December 2019

Investment firm: Winterflood Securities

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted

average price, pence Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 125.5p 25,000

Individual transaction: