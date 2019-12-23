PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2019 Linas LNS1LOS1 Buyback VLN 03.01.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2019 Rigas kugu buvetava Annual General Meeting RIG RKB1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2019 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2019 Amber Grid AMG1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.12.2019 Trading holiday TLN RIG 26.12.2019 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2019 ExpressCredit Coupon payment date RIG EXPC150020A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2019 ExpressCredit Nominal value change RIG EXPC150020A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2019 ExpressCredit Coupon payment date RIG EXPC140021FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2019 Novaturas NTU1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2019 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2019 Admiral Markets AS Coupon payment date TLN ADMB080027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2019 Inbank INBB070026A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.