MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Affirmation of its Rating at 'BB' level by S&P Global Ratings 23-Dec-2019 / 09:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-Release | Krasnodar | December 23, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Affirmation of its Rating at "BB" level by S&P Global Ratings ****************************************************************************** ******* Krasnodar, December 23, 2019: PJSC "Magnit" (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; hereinafter - the "Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the affirmation of its rating at "BB" level by S&P Global Ratings. Please be informed that on December 20, 2019 S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the rating of Magnit at "BB"; Stable outlook. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company Magnit is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523 drogerie stores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 36945 EQS News ID: 942167 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 01:46 ET (06:46 GMT)