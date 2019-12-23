

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American said that it has received the next phase of its operating licence for its Minas-Rio tailings facility in Brazil.



The company expects Minas-Rio to produce 23 million tonnes in 2019, with an FOB unit cost of US$24 per tonne.



The Minas-Rio tailings dam uses a downstream construction design and is an embankment dam structure, built using compacted imported earth-fill material, with carefully selected granular materials for the drainage and filter zones.



Tailings are not used to build the dam, and instead construction materials are placed in controlled layers.



