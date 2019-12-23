

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined for the sixth month in a row in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The producer price index dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.9 percent decrease in October.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent in November, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



Data also showed that import and export prices declined 0.5 percent and 1.0 percent on year, respectively, in November.



On a monthly basis, imports prices rose 0.6 percent, while export prices fell 0.3 percent in November.



Separate flash data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover increased by a working-day adjusted 2.3 percent year-on-year in October.



The retail sales volume increased 1.0 percent annually in November.



In daily consumer goods trade, the working day adjusted turnover increased 3.0 percent in November and the sales volume, rose 1.4 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.



