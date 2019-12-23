Elliptic Labs is announcing today that it has signed a contract for two new design wins. Elliptic's INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor will be incorporated into two more models of smartphones for a top Asian OEM.

"Elliptic Labs is seeing strong growth with the inclusion of its technology in so many phones," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Asian OEMs appreciate the possibilities this technology offers. Having the ability to deliver a full-screen phone and replace the proximity sensor with software opens up so many more options for manufacturers who are looking to deliver advanced features to customers."

INNER BEAUTY is just one of several virtual smart sensors that Elliptic Labs delivers to OEMs for greater user functionality and cleaner, sleeker phone designs. Another example of Elliptic Labs' products is its INNER REFLECTION virtual presence sensor, a pioneering technology offering sub-mm precision that can detect people's breathing.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global company and the world leader in AI virtual sensors for the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive industries. Elliptic Labs transforms products using machine learning and/or sensor fusion to combine ultrasound with data from existing device sensors to produce smarter, greener, safer and more intuitive devices. This allows manufacturers to eliminate the need for infrared, radar and time of flight hardware sensors, saving OEMs components costs and freeing up design space. The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform provides 360-degree precise presence sensing, breathing detection, and touch-free gestures. Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway and also operates in the USA, China, South Korea, and Japan. www.ellipticlabs.com.

