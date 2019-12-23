SAFEGUARDS | Electrical & ElectronicsNO. 183/19

On December 5, 2019, the European Union issued Regulation (EU) 2019/2021, which formulates the ecodesign requirements for electronic displays under the Energy-related Products (ErP) Directive 2009/125/EC and revises the Regulation (EC) No 1275/2008 on ecodesign requirements for standby and off mode electric power consumption of electrical and electronic household and office equipment. The new Regulation sets up relevant ecodesign requirements for the placing on the market and putting into service of electronic displays (including televisions, monitors, and digital signage displays) from aspects of energy efficiency, environmental protection, and material efficiency. According to the Regulation, the new requirements shall apply from March 1, 2021.

In Annex II of the Regulation, point D imposes several material efficiency requirements that electronic displays need to meet from March 1, 2021. The highlights are as follows:

Manufacturers, importers or their authorized representatives shall ensure that joining, fastening or sealing techniques do not prevent the removal, using commonly available tools, of components needing to undergo special treatment as indicated in Directive 2012/19/EU on WEEE and in Directive 2006/66/EC on batteries and accumulators and waste batteries and accumulators, when present. The dismantling information on the product components referred to in the WEEE Directive needs to be provided as well Plastic components heavier than 50g shall be marked legibly by specifying the type of polymer with the appropriate standard symbols or abbreviated terms. Components containing flame retardants shall additionally be marked with the information for flame retardants. Markings on the enclosure and stand components shall be clearly visible and readable. This Regulation define 'halogenated flame retardant' as a flame retardant that contains any halogen Electronic displays with a screen panel in which concentration values of Cadmium (Cd) by weight in homogeneous materials exceed 0.01%, as defined in Directive 2011/65/EU on the restriction of the use of certain hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment, shall be labeled with the 'Cadmium inside' logo. The logo shall be clearly visible, durable, legible and indelible. The logo shall be in the form of the following graphic:

Cadmium inside Cadmium free Halogenated flame retardants (HFRs) are not allowed to be used in the enclosures and stands of electronic displays

Article 1(2) lists the following exclusive products from the Regulation:

Any electronic display with a screen area smaller than or equal to 100 square centimeters;

Projectors;

All-in-one video conference systems;

Medical displays;

Virtual reality headsets;

Displays integrated or to be integrated into products listed into Article 2, point 3(a) and point 4 of Directive 2012/19/EU;

Displays that are components or subassemblies of products covered by implementing measures adopted under Directive 2009/125/EU.

