

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. government approved a 4 billion pounds takeover of UK defense and aerospace company Cobham plc. (COB.L) by a US private equity firm Advent International, after the deal was delayed due to national security concerns.



UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Andrea Jacqueline said she has made the decision that the undertakings offered by the companies mitigate the national security risks identified to an acceptable level.



Jacqueline has therefore accepted the undertakings that were consulted on, rather than referring to the Competition and Markets Authority for a Phase 2 investigation and cleared the merger to proceed.



Jacqueline noted that the companies have given a legally binding commitment that there will be significant protection of jobs and have also agreed with the Takeover Panel that Cobham's headquarters will remain in the UK, that the Cobham name will continue to be used and that there will be a guaranteed level of R&D spend. This will secure the future of Cobham and the important role it plays in our world-leading defense sector and economy.



The companies confirmed that the approvals needed to close the acquisition have been received from the relevant regulators in the EU, US, France, Australia and Finland.



In July, Cobham said Thursday that it agreed to be acquired by U.S. private equity group Advent International for 4 billion pounds. Cobham shareholders shall be entitled to receive 165 pence in cash for each Cobham share held by them.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX