LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc. (DLN.L) said it has exchanged contracts to sell its long leasehold interest in 40 Chancery Lane WC2 to Deka Immobilien for a headline price of 121.3 million pounds.



The 103,700 sq ft office and retail building is let to Publicis Groupe until July 2035, with a tenant break in July 2033, at a net income of 5.5 million pounds per annum. The sale price represents a net yield to the purchaser of 4.25%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX