Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), the pioneering German security technologies provider, inaugurated its new regional headquarters and competence center for services and training at Dubai Digital Park in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), Dubai's leading integrated free zone technology park.

Dr Zarooni along with Verena Collande and Ambassador of Germany during the inauguration (Photo: AETOSWire)

Operating for 20 years in the UAE from a hub office that served the MEA region, the move to the brand-new premises will support present and future expansion for G+D, and marks a new milestone in the company's activities in the region. G+D develops, manufactures and distributes secure payment, connectivity, identity and digital security products and solutions, and has established itself as a technology leader in these markets.

Dr Mohammed AlZarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSO Authority, and Verena von Mitschke-Collande, Owner of G+D, officially inaugurated the company's new regional headquarters and competence center in the presence of Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to the UAE and Permanent Representative to IRENA.

Dr AlZarooni said: "Today, we welcome a global technology leader to our ever-evolving business community. G+D's renowned reputation for bringing impactful solutions to billions of consumers for more than 165 years aligns seamlessly with our ambition to offer investors and stakeholders a future-focused business platform that fosters innovation and keeps pace with the UAE strategic transition towards a diversified knowledge-based economy."

The UAE has been instrumental in the development and expansion of many German companies in the MEA region. Offering vital support to businesses through its efficient aviation hub and state-of-the-art communication infrastructure, the UAE brings companies closer to their customers and enables them to capitalize on the immense potential of the region.

The UAE has been Germany's largest trading partner for more than a decade, with two-way non-oil trade totaling approximately €11.89 billion in 2018, €9.43 billion (79%) of which came from German exports to the UAE, while UAE free-zone trade accounted for €2.46 billion (21%).

Verena von Mitschke-Collande said: "For two decades now, the UAE has been home to G+D's operations serving the Middle East and Africa region. I extend my sincere appreciation to the UAE government for welcoming us to the country and to the progressive city that Dubai is today."

For his part, Ambassador Fischer, said: "Giesecke+Devrient is a great example of how German tech companies can benefit from the UAE's productive environment and advanced infrastructure to establish their presence in the UAE and grow their operations locally, regionally and internationally."

G+D's new regional headquarters is housed in one of the eight Signature Boutique Buildings in DDP, with offices spanning an area of 18,300 sq-ft.

Constructed by DSOA with an investment of more than €370 million, DDP is DSOA's latest developments that is considered the first smart city project in Dubai. DSOA has also invested more than €25 million in DDP's comprehensive range of 60 smart city services, offered through a unified and secure platform that effectively integrates the operational requirements of enterprises with the needs of employees, residents and visitors.

The 1.6 million sqft community comprises 506,000 sq-ft of office space, 183,000 sq-ft retail units, 235 smart residential apartments and more than 54,000 sq-ft of ready-made and plug play offices. Its host of value-added contemporary lifestyle facilities includes a Radisson Red hotel that consists of a 112-key business hotel rooms and 59 fully furnished apartments. DDP also includes a convention center that can host more than 500 people, restaurants, cafés, fitness centers, running tracks and cycling trails, a shopping center and an underground parking garage that can accommodate more than 2,000 cars.

