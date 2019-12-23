

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain producer prices continued to decline in November, data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Producer prices decreased 2.3 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 2.8 percent fall in October. This was the sixth consecutive fall in prices.



Excluding energy, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent annually after easing 0.2 percent a month ago.



Among components, energy prices plunged 7 percent. Prices of intermediate goods slid 1.8 percent. Partially offsetting these declines, consumer goods prices gained 1.1 percent and capital goods prices moved up 1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent, offsetting October's 0.5 percent increase.



