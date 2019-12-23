

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Monday as caution prevailed ahead of the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays later in the week.



Underlying sentiment, however, remained supported by U.S. President Donald Trump's positive comments on trade and the release of U.S. data pointing to solid economic growth in the world's largest economy.



The benchmark DAX was up 9 points at 13,327 after rising 0.8 percent on Friday.



BASF shares were moving higher. Private equity firm Lone Star has entered a deal to buy its construction chemicals business for 3.17 billion euros ($3.5 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis.



In economic releases, Germany's import prices declined at a slower pace in November on weak energy prices, data from Destatis revealed.



On a yearly basis, import prices decreased by less-than-expected 2.1 percent, following a 3.5 percent fall in October. A similar slower fall was last seen in July. Prices were expected to decline 2.3 percent.



At the same time, export prices slid 0.1 percent annually after easing 0.2 percent in October.



