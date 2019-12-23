The Beijing-owned electric utility is still carrying out due diligence of solar project assets in the GCL New Energy portfolio, having walked away from a full state bail-out of the GCL business last month.The solar project arm of Chinese polysilicon manufacturer GCL says state-owned investor China Huaneng has yet to identify which of its generation assets it wishes to acquire. GCL had hoped to sell a 51% stake in its New Energy project business to the Beijing-owned entity as part of the parent company's strategy of becoming a pure-play solar manufacturer. However China Huaneng and GCL last month ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...