

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday and the pound treaded cautiously after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in parliament on Friday.



The final stages of ratification will take place after Christmas, with the lower house of parliament having until January 9 to approve the legislation.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 7 points at 7,575 after edging up 0.1 percent on Friday.



The downside remained capped after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and China would 'very shortly' sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.



Derwent London rose over 1 percent. The real estate investment trust said it has exchanged contracts to sell its long leasehold interest in 40 Chancery Lane WC2 to Deka Immobilien for a headline price of 121.3 million pounds.



Cobham edged up half a percent as the U.K. government approved a 4 billion pounds takeover of the defense and aerospace company by a U.S. private equity firm.



Anglo American shares declined 0.6 percent. The mining giant said that it has received the next phase of its operating license for its Minas-Rio tailings facility in Brazil.



